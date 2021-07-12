Cancel
Cass County, MO

Cass County man charged with stealing school district van

By Steve Kaut
KSHB 41 Action News
 15 days ago
A Cass County, Missouri, man is accused of stealing a Blue Valley School District van and leading authorities on a chase.

Orville Lund III, 34, of Lake Annette, Missouri, was charged in Cass County Court with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

A caller alerted the sheriff's department about a man driving a van erratically, and a deputy spotted the white Blue Valley School District van at the intersection of East 231st Street and Missouri Highway 291.

The van was reported stolen about two hours earlier, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

A sheriff's department deputy tried to stop the van, but Lund accelerated and drove north on Missouri 291 Highway.

Lund drove north into the southbound lanes of the divided highway, near the Jackson County line, before heading south back toward Cass County.

Lund stopped the van after seeing Lee's Summit Police Department officers ready to deploy stop sticks, according to the sheriff's department.

He got out of the van, but he was quickly arrested.

A judge set Lund's bond at $7,500, cash-only.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.

