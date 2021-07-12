Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Targets $31,000 Support

The Bitcoin price crashes below $34,000 as the coin heads to the downside. This crash could take the king coin to $30,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD bears may be taking back the control of the market as they are seen forcing the king coin to bow down to fresh losses. However, the digital asset is correcting 3.11% lower on the day. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $33,188 after adjusting lower from $34,670 which is an intraday high. In addition, the Bitcoin price remains vulnerable to losses as long as it continues to stay under bearish movement in as much as the 9-day MA trades under the 21-day MA.