Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Flash Season 7: Jordan Fisher on Impulse, Bart/Nora Dynamic & More

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's episode of The CW's The Flash is special for a number of reasons. First, it's the penultimate episode for the seventh season. Then there's the fact that "Heart of the Matter, Part 1" also marks the milestone 150th episode for the long-running Arrowverse series. But most of all, the episode finds Nora aka XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) traveling back for a family reunion with Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton)- and she's bringing Bart aka Impulse (Jordan Fisher) with her. Now with only a day to go until his debut, Fisher is covering a wide range of topics with EW (check out the full interview here)- but in the following highlights, Fisher discusses why he's an Impulse fan, what he took from the Barry/Iris dynamic to help him with his portrayal, what it was like trying the suit on for the first time, and what viewers can expect from Nora and Bart working together.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Valdes
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Jesse L. Martin
Person
Danielle Nicolet
Person
Jessica Parker Kennedy
Person
Grant Gustin
Person
Candice Patton
Person
Danielle Panabaker
Person
Jordan Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impulsivity#Cw#Parkour#Pixar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cisco
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Serieswaldronnews.com

‘The Flash’: Jordan Fisher on the West-Allen Family Reunion & Bart’s Extreme Emotions

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Flash Episode 150 “Heart of the Matter, Part 1.”]. It’s a family affair in the 150th episode of The Flash! Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris’ (Candice Patton) kids from the future, Nora/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart/Impulse (Jordan Fisher), time travel to when Team Flash is busy dealing with the Godspeed war, and things quickly take a turn.
TV SeriesDigital Courier

‘The Flash’: John Wesley Shipp on Jay Getting His Speed Back & Playing Mentor to Bart

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Flash Season 7 Finale “Heart of the Matter, Part 2.”]. How do you stop replicas of a god of speed? With a team of speedsters. Barry (Grant Gustin), his wife Iris (Candice Patton) — with a jolt from the Speed Force — as well as their kids from the future, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart (Jordan Fisher), and Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp) team up to take on the Godspeed clones in The Flash finale.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Will There Be Another Season of ‘The Flash’? Season 8 Release Date: Will There Be Another Season of ‘The Flash’?

Will There Be Another Season of ‘The Flash’? Season 8 Release Date: Will There Be Another Season of ‘The Flash’?. The CW’s The Flash season seven finale airs today (July 20). The most current season follows Barry/Flash (Grant Gustin) as he attempted to stop Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor), a quantum engineer and co-founder of McCulloch Technologies as well as Joseph Carver’s wife (Eric Nenninger). Barry is also on a search for his wife, Iris West-Allen, who has gone missing (Candice Patton). Is there going to be another season of The Flash? This webpage has all of the information you require.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

‘The Flash’ Season 7 Finale Features The Return Of SPOILER

The Season 7 finale of The Flash starring Grant Gustin featured the return of this character. During the Season 7 finale of The CW’s The Flash, titled “Heart of the Matter, Part 2,” multiple speedsters united together in a battle against August Heart AKA Godspeed (Karan Oberoi). As Godspeed prepares to defeat Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), a surprising figure appears.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Flash Season 7 Finale Preview Released

The CW has released the preview for "Heart of the Matter, Part 2", the final episode of Season 7 of The Flash. The episode is the second part and conclusion of the story begun in this week's "Heart of the Matter, Part 1" which saw Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris' (Candice Patton) children from the future, Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart Allen (Jordan Fisher) arrive in the present to help with the threat of Godspeed. As this week's episode soon established, Godspeed isn't just a threat to Central City; the speedster is a very personal threat for the West-Allen family and it will take all of them to stop Godspeed before it is too late.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch The Flash Online: Season 7 Episode 17

Did everyone make it out of the 150th episode alive?. On The Flash Season 7 Episode 17, the future children of Barry and Iris arrived in Central City to defeat a big threat. Meanwhile, the Godspeed war intensified and threatened to destroy the city. Armed with dangerous intel, one character...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Flash EP Thinks It Could Run For Several More Seasons

The Flash just wrapped up its seventh season this week with a thrilling finale that teased exciting times to come in season 8. With the show confirmed to return for a full-length eighth season, that means The Flash will definitely run for longer than its older brother Arrow. But we still don’t know whether it’s going to get a record-breaking – for the Arrowverse – ninth season or not. EP Eric Wallace seems pretty hopeful of its chances, though.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

The Flash Season 7: Nora’s Return and What’s Next for the Flash Family

This The Flash article contains spoilers. The Flash Season 7 ends as it lived, with a mixed-bag finale that is generally entertaining to watch, but that doesn’t make much sense if you look at it too closely. “Heart of the Matter, Part 2” gives us some highly entertaining visuals (the Flash family runs together at last!) and the surprising return of an old enemy (welp, we made it almost two entire seasons without Eobard Thawne!), but, on the whole, this isn’t an hour that feels like a conclusion that’s especially worthy of the story that kicked off last week.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Flash: John Wesley Ship Breaks Down Jay Garrick's Role as Bart's Mentor

The Season 7 finale of The Flash didn't just bring Barry and Iris' son and daughter from the future to help with the fight against Godspeed, it also saw another beloved speedster arrive to lend a hand as well with the return of John Wesley Shipp's Jay Garrick. While getting to see the classic Flash return to the series - especially after his fate seemed grim after the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" - was a delight for fans, it turned out that Jay had a larger significance to the story than just a bit of extra speed. It was established that, in the future, Jay is an important mentor figure for Bart Allen/Impulse (Jordan Fisher), his beloved "Uncle Jay" who might just be the one person who truly understands him. It's an interesting development for the character and now, speaking with ComicBook.com, Shipp breaks down Jay's role as mentor as well as how happy he is to see the character grow and change each time he appears.
TV & VideosNWI.com

‘HSMTMTS’ Sneak Peek: Jordan Fisher Guest Stars on the Disney+ Series (VIDEO)

When better for a family member to stop by than on the opening night of a production?. Jordan Fisher is guest starring in the Friday, July 23 episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Gina’s (Sofia Wylie) older brother, Jamie Porter. Disney+ has released a sneak peek at the siblings’ heartfelt exchange during opening night of the spring musical, Beauty and the Beast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy