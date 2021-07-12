The Flash Season 7: Jordan Fisher on Impulse, Bart/Nora Dynamic & More

The Season 7 finale of The Flash didn't just bring Barry and Iris' son and daughter from the future to help with the fight against Godspeed, it also saw another beloved speedster arrive to lend a hand as well with the return of John Wesley Shipp's Jay Garrick. While getting to see the classic Flash return to the series - especially after his fate seemed grim after the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" - was a delight for fans, it turned out that Jay had a larger significance to the story than just a bit of extra speed. It was established that, in the future, Jay is an important mentor figure for Bart Allen/Impulse (Jordan Fisher), his beloved "Uncle Jay" who might just be the one person who truly understands him. It's an interesting development for the character and now, speaking with ComicBook.com, Shipp breaks down Jay's role as mentor as well as how happy he is to see the character grow and change each time he appears.