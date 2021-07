Last year, DC Comics reorganized their company which ultimately led to the downsizing and removable of their collectibles division. DC Collectibles (also renamed DC Direct) gave fan a massive amount of amazing collectively over the years with new action figures like the DC Comics Designer Series, DCeased, and New 52 creations. The company also was in charge of creating some of their amazing statues like their DC Bombshells, and the popular Batman Black and White statue line. After their collectibles department was changed, they announced the distribution of licenses to companies, one of which was McFarlane Toys.