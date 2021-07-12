Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Boots on the Boulevard concert series coming back

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 15 days ago
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announces the return of the Boots on the Boulevard Concert Series to The Chelsea for the fifth consecutive year during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR), Dec. 4 – 11 in Las Vegas, according to a press release from the Cosmopolitan.

The series kicks off with country star Brantley Gilbert (Dec. 4) followed by all-star performances from Cody Johnson (Dec. 8 & 9) and multi-Platinum entertainer Dierks Bentley (Dec. 10 & 11).

Tickets for the individual show dates during Boots on the Boulevard will go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. PST online here or through Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000. Artist presale available on July 20 at 10 a.m. – July 22 at 10 p.m. Additional venue presale to follow on July 21 at 10 a.m. – July 22 at 10 p.m.

Brantley Gilbert
Dec. 4
Doors at 7 p.m.; Showtime 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $29.50; Reserved seating starts at $69.50

Cody Johnson
Dec. 8 & 9
Doors at 7 p.m.; Showtime 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $35; Reserved seating starts at $55

Dierks Bentley
Dec. 10 & 11
Doors at 7 p.m.; Showtime 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $39; Reserved seating starts at $79

KTNV 13 Action News

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

