Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gallatin County, MT

Gallatin County deputy to carry torch to open 2022 Special Olympics in Russia

By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Mark Hernandez, a deputy with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, fundraising for the Montana Special Olympics is one of the best parts about the job. “I’ve been doing Special Olympics (fundraising) since I started with the office almost 17 years ago,” he said. “It is by far my favorite thing to do volunteer-wise for the community and it’s the way that I give back to the community and the way that I show my support for the athletes.”

www.bozemandailychronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Society
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Gallatin County, MT
Crime & Safety
Gallatin County, MT
Society
State
Montana State
Gallatin County, MT
Sports
County
Gallatin County, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Special Olympics#Torch#Polar Plunge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Country
Sweden
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy