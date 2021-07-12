Hyde Parkers attend voting rights rally in Logan Square
A contingent of about twenty Hyde Parkers representing Indivisible Chicago-South Side were among the more than 100 Indivisible Chicago members and others who gathered in Logan Square for a voting rights rally on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The rally was organized to support federal legislation upholding voting rights, specifically as a response to the efforts of Republicans in many states to enact legislation restricting them.www.hpherald.com
