Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Hyde Parkers attend voting rights rally in Logan Square

By Marc Monaghan, contributing writer
Posted by 
Hyde Park Herald
Hyde Park Herald
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA contingent of about twenty Hyde Parkers representing Indivisible Chicago-South Side were among the more than 100 Indivisible Chicago members and others who gathered in Logan Square for a voting rights rally on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The rally was organized to support federal legislation upholding voting rights, specifically as a response to the efforts of Republicans in many states to enact legislation restricting them.

www.hpherald.com

Comments / 1

Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
315
Followers
1K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Elections
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Newman
Person
Jon Langford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Chicago Area#Logan Square#Us Army#Protest Riot#Republicans#Illinois State#Us Army#District Congressional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Hyde Park Herald

Michael Reese development gets City Council approval

City Council approved Bronzeville Lakefront, the megadevelopment on the former site of Michael Reese Hospital, at its July 21 meeting. Both the Zoning Committee and the Committee on Housing and Real Estate approved the development the day before, allowing the sale of city-owned property to GRIT Chicago LLC, the consortium of developers putting together the mixed-use project.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Hyde Park Herald

Hugo Sonnenschein's act of courage

Your article on the death of former University of Chicago president Hugo Sonnenschein (page 4) touched on a number of his accomplishments, often achieved in the face of intense opposition from faculty and students. One action that went unmentioned had a profound impact on my own life. Hugo, as he...
Springfield, ILPosted by
Hyde Park Herald

Illinois Supreme Court to ‘triage’ eviction cases

SPRINGFIELD — With the state-imposed moratorium on residential evictions set to expire Aug. 1, the Illinois Supreme Court announced a plan Thursday that provides an additional one-month “triage” period for tenants and landlords in certain cases to seek rental assistance. Gov. JB Pritzker first issued an executive order prohibiting residential...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Academy LSC votes to get rid of 1 police officer at school

At its July 1 meeting, Hyde Park Academy’s Local School Council members voted unanimously to approve a Whole School Safety Plan that would keep one school resource officer (SRO), eliminate one SRO, and replace the eliminated SRO with a new administrative position, the Culture and Climate Dean, who will specialize in restorative justice and maintain a “peace room” for handling student conflicts.

Comments / 1

Community Policy