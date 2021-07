Epic Games and Fortnite have launched their first-ever Pride event to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Named Rainbow Royale, the new event kicked off yesterday and will continue through July 27 and offers players a host of free content on its Item Shop including four colorful sprays (Vibrant Heart, Vibrant Llama, Vibrant Boogie and Vibrant Star) as well as a Sunshine & Rainbows weapon wrap and a Take a’bow emote, which largely resembles the rainbow gesture meme from SpongeBob SquarePants. Those on Fortnite Creative will have access to a new rainbow flag, while the full game’s radio stations will feature a series of songs and tracks celebrating Pride and LGBTQ+ artists such as Lil Nas X, Big Freedia and Ben Platt.