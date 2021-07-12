Cancel
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Drops Below $33,000

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bitcoin price sees a 4.3% decline over the past few hours as the cryptocurrency fails at $34,670 and heads lower. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD loses its momentum after touching key resistance above $34,500. As of writing, the pair is down 4.3% on the day at $32,786 trading below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. Meanwhile, looking at the daily chart, Bitcoin may struggle to close above $33,000 and if it does, it should be free to rise well above $35,000 if it moves in the next positive directions.

