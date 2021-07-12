Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Drops Below $33,000

Since reaching a high of nearly 20.74000 on the 18th of June, the USD/MXN has seen a rather volatile reversal ensue and, as of this writing, the Forex pair is again below the 20.00000 juncture. The move lower has not been without complications, however, for short-term speculators. The USD/MXN has been volatile and it has demonstrated rather vicious spikes as equilibrium is sought. Suspicious traders who have been hurt recently while trying to wager on the USD/MXN may be looking at yesterday’s sudden plunge lower as evidence the firework display has additional tricks to show.