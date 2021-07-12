For Individuals Undergoing Dialysis, More Frequent Visits with Kidney Specialists Does Not Improve Patient-Reported Experiences
Patients with kidney failure did not report better experience with care from more frequent face-to-face visits with kidney specialists at dialysis facilities. In fact, more frequent visits were linked with slightly lower patient-reported experiences with kidney-related care. Newswise — Washington, DC (July 12, 2021) — In a recent analysis, more...www.newswise.com
Comments / 0