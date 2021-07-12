For Individuals Undergoing Dialysis, More Frequent Visits with Kidney Specialists Does Not Improve Patient-Reported Experiences

Additional treatment options for low- and high-risk patients with MPNs are discussed. Srdan Verstovsek, MD: The other drugs listed in the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] guidelines for lower risk are interferon and hydroxyurea, but I think they are really for those patients who have a high white blood cell count, high platelets, are at an earlier stage, have prefibrotic myelofibrosis, or those low-risk patients who are transforming from ET and PV for whom you need to control myeloproliferation. Inflammation is not such a big problem. They do not have symptoms, so therefore Hydrea, and interferon are just fine. That is giving us the opportunity to individualize and assess the patients properly and choose what you want to do.