Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

For Individuals Undergoing Dialysis, More Frequent Visits with Kidney Specialists Does Not Improve Patient-Reported Experiences

By American Society of Nephrology (ASN)
Newswise
 16 days ago

Patients with kidney failure did not report better experience with care from more frequent face-to-face visits with kidney specialists at dialysis facilities. In fact, more frequent visits were linked with slightly lower patient-reported experiences with kidney-related care. Newswise — Washington, DC (July 12, 2021) — In a recent analysis, more...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dialysis#Washington Dc#Kidney Failure#Kidneys#Medical Care#Cjasn#Ms#Md#Acumen Llc#Satellite Dialysis Inc#Www Asn Online Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

University Hospitals announces changes after kidney goes to wrong patient

CLEVELAND (WJW)– University Hospitals is changing its policies after a transplant patient got a kidney intended for another patient. The kidney was compatible, but the error delayed the transplant for the other patient. Two caregivers were placed on leave. “The incident resulted from a breakdown in following protocol during the...
Health ServicesFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Innovate Kidney Care provides patients with options

Intermountain Healthcare recently joined with eight other leading healthcare organizations to launch Innovate Kidney Care, a new campaign to improve patient options for receiving home dialysis training and support. “Dialysis is a life sustaining treatment for patients whose kidneys have failed or aren’t working properly,” said Ray Morales, Assistant Vice...
Health Servicesorlandomedicalnews.com

Improving Patient Experience in Value-Based Care

Why the traditional approach to patient referral needs to change, and how. “In the traditional model of how patients are referred to specialists, there is a lack of transparency into the quality and cost of care they will receive. Referring physicians and APPs have no true metrics to decide if their patient will be appropriately treated,” says Paul Krakovitz, Interim Regional President, Nevada and VP & Chief Medical Officer, Specialty-Based Care, Intermountain Healthcare.
Health Servicesncpolicywatch.org

Report: Black patients get more bed sores and infections than white patients at the same hospital

Black patients are more likely to suffer hospital injuries such as bed sores and post-surgery health problems than are white patients treated at the same hospital. An Urban Institute report released Tuesday on disproportionate rates of injury among Black patients is based on discharge records from hospitals in 26 states including North Carolina. The Urban Institute is a nonprofit research organization based in Washington, DC.
Health Servicesdocwirenews.com

Renal staffs' understanding of patients' experiences of transition from peritoneal dialysis to in-centre haemodialysis and their views on service improvement: A multi-site qualitative study in England and Australia

PLoS One. 2021 Jul 19;16(7):e0254931. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0254931. eCollection 2021. INTRODUCTION: Many studies have explored patients’ experiences of dialysis and other treatments for kidney failure. This is the first qualitative multi-site international study of how staff perceive the process of a patient’s transition from peritoneal dialysis to in-centre haemodialysis. Current literature suggests that transitions are poorly coordinated and may result in increased patient morbidity and mortality. This study aimed to understand staff perspectives of transition and to identify areas where clinical practice could be improved.
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

Positive Headline Results Reported From 5 Studies of Daprodustat in Patients with Anemia From Chronic Kidney Disease

Five studies from the phase 3 ASCEND program showed positive headline results in evaluating the efficacy and safety profile of daprodustat (GlaxoSmithKline). The drug is an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) for patients with anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD). CKD, characterized by progressive loss of...
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

Individualized Therapy for Low- and High-Risk Patients With MF

Additional treatment options for low- and high-risk patients with MPNs are discussed. Srdan Verstovsek, MD: The other drugs listed in the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] guidelines for lower risk are interferon and hydroxyurea, but I think they are really for those patients who have a high white blood cell count, high platelets, are at an earlier stage, have prefibrotic myelofibrosis, or those low-risk patients who are transforming from ET and PV for whom you need to control myeloproliferation. Inflammation is not such a big problem. They do not have symptoms, so therefore Hydrea, and interferon are just fine. That is giving us the opportunity to individualize and assess the patients properly and choose what you want to do.
Health Serviceshealio.com

More nephrologist visits to dialysis facilities not linked to better patient experience

Results from the In-Center Hemodialysis Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey indicated that more frequent visits by nephrologists were not associated with improved patient-reported experiences. On the contrary, researchers found a higher number of visits led to “slightly lower” care experiences. “Recent policy initiatives to improve dialysis care...
Health Servicesdoctorslounge.com

Patients of Color Less Likely to Get Specialist Care Than White Patients

Last Updated: July 26, 2021. MONDAY, July 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People of color are consistently less likely to see medical specialists than white patients are, a new U.S. study finds, highlighting yet another disparity in the nation's health care system. Researchers found that compared with their white counterparts,...
AdvocacyPosted by
TheStreet

National Kidney Foundation Publishes 23 Recommendations To Move Thousands Of Patients From Dialysis To Transplant

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) releases today a position paper developed by 16 experts in nephrology from 13 institutions that plots a path for research and innovation to address the most pressing barriers to kidney transplant access, organ availability, and long-term allograft survival in the United States.
Phoenix, AZKTAR.com

More stroke patients eligible for acute treatment, thanks to research

Historically, patients underwent acute stroke treatments according to strict time guidelines. But thanks to recent advancements in stroke research, more patients are becoming candidates for clot-busting drugs and endovascular therapy at specialized centers like Barrow Neurological Institute. “If patients didn’t fit within a constrained time window, then they were automatically...
Diseases & Treatmentsoklahoman.com

Letter to the Editor: Kidney disease patients are in need of new Medigap Expansion bill

As a kid, I remember watching my dad receive his dialysis treatments at home. Kidney disease runs in my family, and tragically it has taken not only my dad’s life, but many others in my family before their time. I received my own kidney disease diagnosis almost 20 years ago. Medical costs are rising and continue to rise for kidney patients, and it is a challenge to overcome the obstacles of what insurance does not cover.
HealthPosted by
UPI News

Even a little lead in drinking water can harm kidney disease patients

No amount of lead in drinking water is safe for people with kidney disease, a new study warns. Low levels of lead in drinking water are widespread in the United States. These findings suggest that U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rules on allowable lead levels in drinking water pose a risk to the 30 million to 40 million Americans with kidney disease.

Comments / 0

Community Policy