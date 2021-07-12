Stillwater woman killed in Sunday collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision from Sunday, two miles north of Ripley. Ashlynd Huffman/ Stillwater News Press

Two Stillwater residents were involved in a one-vehicle wreck Sunday evening two miles north of Ripley.

Richard Catlett, 56, the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier and passenger Linda Kimble, 41 were southbound on Union Road. According to the report, the car departed the roadway to the right, overcorrected and overturned, ejecting Kimble.

Kimble was pronounced dead on scene from injuries sustained in the collision. Catlett was transported to Stillwater Medical where he was treated and released with an arm injury.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol report said Kimble wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, and the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

The condition of Catlett at the time of the collision is also under investigation.