Tampa Bay Lightning players brave the rain to celebrate with fans. After the boat parade, the Stanley Cup celebrations moved to Julian B. Lane Park for what was supposed to be part two of the day of celebrations. However, the summer thunderstorms had a different idea. Before the players had a chance to come to the stage the storms came in quickly drenching everyone in their path, soaking the downtown Tampa and the crowd. That didn’t stop the players from being with their people. Once it was a little safer, the team showed up on the stage with the Stanley Cup and the Conn Smyth trophy to celebrate with the fans in the rain. What a moment for the Tampa Bay Lightning faithful and the players.