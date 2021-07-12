Metadata.io Named Leader in G2 Summer 2021 Grid© Report for Account-Based Advertising

There’s no denying that videos are the most powerful tool to impact the viewer’s mind. This is because the human brain processes image 60,000 times faster than textual content. As a result, numerous major brands harness video marketing’s power to make the most out of their marketing endeavors. From a marketing standpoint, they’ve positioned themselves to get the best response from their targeted audience by leveraging different types of videos, i.e., 2D animation and stop-motion. Use these different types to showcase services, products, expertise, and much more.