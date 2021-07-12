Alan Wong Talks About the Difficult Decision to Close His Restaurant

The thought of closing the restaurant was absolutely horrible. I could see the writing on the wall. So I had to make the call. I went through every range of emotion you can imagine. The pandemic made the shit hit the fan in a way no one could have imagined. One of the saddest things was we had to clean out all of our offices and storage rooms. It all sat in the middle of the dining room. It was a sight to see with metro shelving filled with china, glass, silverware, kitchen equipment, dry goods and everything we had accumulated. There was also so much memorabilia: articles written, awards, recognitions, pictures, gifts and special mementos. I realized how much I was going to miss this place that I went to almost every day in my life for the past 25 years-plus.