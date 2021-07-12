Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

Get to Know Your Favorite Local Supermarket with Foodland Fridays

By Site Staff
honolulumagazine.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been our go-to stop for ingredients, snacks, poke and more for more than 70 years. But while it’s Hawai‘i’s oldest and largest locally owned supermarket, Foodland has always looked out for the community. It rewards patrons through the Maika‘i Card program, supports local by stocking produce and products grown and made in Hawai‘i, and continues to offer new ways that make shopping and cooking just a little more convenient.

www.honolulumagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
Honolulu, HI
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Cooking#Get To Know#Food Drink#Foodland Fridays#Hawai I#Maika I Card#Honolulu Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Congress fails to extend eviction moratorium expiring Saturday

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Friday failed to push through a last-minute extension of the federal eviction moratorium that expires Saturday, leaving town for a seven-week recess without holding a vote. The eleventh-hour bid, which came as thousands of people may soon face the process of being forced from their...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy