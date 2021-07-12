Get to Know Your Favorite Local Supermarket with Foodland Fridays

It’s been our go-to stop for ingredients, snacks, poke and more for more than 70 years. But while it’s Hawai‘i’s oldest and largest locally owned supermarket, Foodland has always looked out for the community. It rewards patrons through the Maika‘i Card program, supports local by stocking produce and products grown and made in Hawai‘i, and continues to offer new ways that make shopping and cooking just a little more convenient.