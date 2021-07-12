Casa Romero by Romero de la Mora

Who Killed Sara? it was among Netflix’s big reveals in the first half of the year. The Mexican series reached the catalog in March and little by little it fell in love with fans from all over the world. So much so that his first season was a hit with the audience. and the second started so well that it was shaping up to outperform events like La Casa de Papel or Lupine as the most watched non-English speaking programs. This Wednesday, the platform finally shared its official numbers. How did they look?