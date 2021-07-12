Cancel
Visual Art

Casa Romero by Romero de la Mora

 18 days ago

Casa Romero is a modern single family residence located in Amali, Tepejí del Río, Mexico, designed by Romero de la Mora. Located in Amanali, Tepejí del Río, Hidalgo, Casa Romero uses the landscape as a link to the site and its context. One of the objectives of the project was...

