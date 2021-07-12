Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Ready to Move Above $140?
The Litecoin price moves sideways as the bulls still maintain the desire to defend the support at $135. The intraday movement has not been that impressive but if LTC/USD bulls could improve more in the last hours of the day, the intraday traders can expect a more positive close. Presently, the main cryptocurrencies are slightly under market pressure as traders hope for improvement, but it may take some time.insidebitcoins.com
