County mails property tax bills

GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Tax Department recently mailed more than 140,700 tax bills directly to property owners.

Included with these bills are two inserts with the following information:

• A new payment portal for credit card users provided by PayIt.

• A reminder of the 2022 reappraisal.

An additional 83,551 letters are already in the mail to property owners whose taxes are escrowed and paid by their mortgage lender. Full payment on or before Jan. 5, 2022, will avoid interest that will begin on Jan. 6, 2022, along with enforced collections.

Tax bills may be viewed online immediately at https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/.

For additional information, contact the Guilford County Tax Department at 336-641-3363 or by visiting the Guilford County website.