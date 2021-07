So this is going to be a really long post. I've had a lot of thoughts about the team, and I needed a place to get them all down. The first thing I want to say before getting into specifics is that I don't think the Jazz need to make major changes. The team had the best record in the NBA, so they're really, really good as currently constructed. Yes, they need some changes, but they should mostly be minor fixes, not major overhauls.