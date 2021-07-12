Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Dr. Liia Ramachandra Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Houston Chronicle
 15 days ago

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Dr. Liia Ramachandra, Pharm.D., Ph.D. is a serial entrepreneur and healthcare executive. Dr. Liia is the Founder and CEO EpiLynx, Gluten-Free Skin Care and Cosmetics Brand. She comes with vast experience in Global Medical Affairs, Global Ethics and Compliance, Clinical Research, and Global Publications. Dr. Liia drove the development of the strategic vision and mission for the national field-based medical program, the development of publication plans, the planning and management of medical activities at scientific congresses, the development of programs resources for Regional Medical Liaisons, and Biopharmaceutical Representatives. She has worked with multiple companies like Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Pfizer, Astellas. Dr. Liia holds a Master’s degree in Pharmacy and Doctorate in Pharmacy from Groningen University, the Netherlands, and a Ph.D. from the University of Utrecht, Netherlands.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haute Living#Pharmaceuticals#Haute Beauty Network#Lincolnshire#Prweb#D#Founder#Global Medical Affairs#Global Publications#Regional Medical Liaisons#Groningen University#The University Of Utrecht#Haute Beauty Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Country
Netherlands
Related
Skin CarePosted by
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Sincerely Jules Launches Color Dept. Beauty Brand

Influencer Julie Sariñana, known best as Sincerely Jules, is embarking on her first venture in the beauty world. The fashion and lifestyle influencer is launching a beauty brand today called Color Dept. The brand is focusing on the nail care category, releasing its first collection of seven sustainable, plant-based and 100 percent vegan nail polish colors in hues of pink, purple, blue, orange, green and white.
Florida, NYTimes Union

Carlos Rodríguez-Feliz Joins the Exclusive Haute Lawyer Network by Haute Living

MIAMI (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. Carlos Rodríguez-Feliz is a Miami-based entertainment attorney specializing in music, entertainment, and intellectual property law. He represents the next generation of legal counseling in the era of technology, digital rights, digital content monetization, and global reach in the entertainment industry. The Haute Lawyer Network, well...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Cosmetic Dermatology Nurse Practitioner Tashara Lester to their Carrollton, Texas location

Cosmetic Dermatology Nurse Practitioner Tashara Lester joins U.S. Dermatology Partners in their Carrollton, Texas location. U.S. Dermatology Partners is excited to welcome Cosmetic Dermatology Nurse Practitioner Tashara Lester to their Carrollton, Texas location. Tashara Lester obtained both her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and her Master of Science in Nursing...
Advocacyseattlepi.com

Gucci Joins Sundance Institute Documentary Fund (EXCLUSIVE)

Gucci has joined the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund, supporting the work of nonfiction filmmakers who continue to advance cultural dialogue and reach new creative heights. With submissions for the 2022 winter grant cycle open through July 26, the Sundance Institute’s Gucci Fund will support filmmakers worldwide in the development, production...
Romeoville, ILromeoville.org

Keep Romeoville Beautiful Joins Affiliate Network of Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, welcomed Romeoville to its expanding community-based network of affiliates with the certification of Keep Romeoville Beautiful, announced Helen Lowman, Keep America Beautiful’s president and CEO. “As part of our Keep America Beautiful network, Keep Romeoville Beautiful will act as a...
BusinessAdvanced Television

Alpha Networks, blackpills announce exclusive partnership

Alpha Networks is the exclusive technical and business partner for the deployment of blackpills’ SVoD platform to several telecom operators in Europe, and more regions to follow. The new platform by the French production and distribution company is dedicated to short-form content and debuted in Spain with Telefónica/Movistar on July...
Health Servicesweisradio.com

Dr. Taiwanna Brown-Bolds Joins Rome Internal Medicine

Taiwanna Brown-Bolds, M.D., has joined Floyd Primary Care. She is seeing patients at Rome Internal Medicine, 123 Three Rivers Drive, in Rome. Dr. Brown-Bolds specializes in internal medicine and treats patients from 18 years of age to senior citizens. She has an interest in treating women’s health, diabetes, hypertension, anxiety and depression as well as focusing on overall health maintenance.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Angie Arizaga joins the international beauty pageant

The radio host is also one of the most beloved people at the national level, she has been in the television world for almost ten years and has an excellent performance and stage mastery, reasons for which Delgadillo invited her to be part of the team. Miss South America highlighted...
Health Servicesrrspin.com

Vidant Medical joins American Trauma Society Network

Vidant Medical Center has joined the American Trauma Society’s network. VMC is one of 130 hospitals in the United States designated as a Trauma Survivors Network facility. TSN links survivors and their families with others who have shared experiences, providing support and resources to enable victims to rebuild their lives.
Elon, NCELON University

International business dual-degree graduates join global alumni network

Eleven members of Elon’s Class of 2021 begin their careers after graduating with two bachelor’s degrees – the BSBA in International Business from Elon and a second degree from a European partner institution. The Martha and Spencer Love School of Business, a member of the International Partnership of Business Schools...
Health ServicesImperial Republican

Dr. Sasse joins staff at First Insight Eyecare

First Insight Eyecare has welcomed a new doctor to their practice, Dr. Michaela Sasse. Sasse grew up on a farm in north central Kansas, near Gaylord, so is no stranger to small town life. She completed her undergraduate studies at Fort Hayes State University and received a Bachelor of Science...
Brookings, ORCurry Coastal Pilot

Curry Health Network welcomes orthopedic surgeon Dr. Bruce Perry

Curry Health Network is pleased to announce the addition of orthopedic surgeon Bruce Perry, M.D. to its team of medical specialists. Dr. Perry has three decades of experience and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the healthcare system where he will begin seeing patients July 19 at Curry Medical Practice in Gold Beach and at Curry Medical Center in Brookings. He will perform surgeries in the state-of-the-art surgery suites at Curry General Hospital.
Health ServicesFauquier Times-Democrat

Dr. Nikita Mishra joins Fauquier Health’s OB/GYN practice

Fauquier Health’s new OB/GYN physician Dr. Nikita Mishra is animated when she talks about helping women cope with polysystic ovarian syndrome or her experience with robotics surgery, but she really lights up when the subject turns to babies. “The joy of delivering a baby never goes away.”. A mother of...
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

Dr. Ian Smith files suit against ‘The Doctors’ network, producers

The medical talk show “The Doctors” has been hit with more racism allegations. On Monday, ex-host Dr. Ian Smith, who is black, filed an unlawful termination complaint against distributor ViacomCBS, production company Stage 29 Productions, Dr. Phil’s son Jay McGraw, who heads the firm, and the show’s executive producer Patty Ciano.
Augusta, GA921wlhr.com

Neurosurgical Specialist Dr. Feroze Afzal Joining St. Mary’s Healthcare

A fellowship-trained neuroendovascular surgeon specializing in stroke treatment will be joining St. Mary’s Medical Group on Aug. 1. Dr. Feroze Afzal comes to St. Mary’s from Augusta University, where he served as stroke director for University Hospital from 2016-2019 before entering his fellowship in neuroendovascular medicine. “My calling as a...
Alton, ILadvantagenews.com

Dr. Megan Sauer joins medical staff

Dr. Megan Sauer, OB/GYN, has joined the Alton Multispecialists and Alton Memorial Hospital medical staff. Dr. Sauer joins Dr. Rachel Durham at Alton Multispecialists, 1 Professional Drive in Alton. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 618.463.1181. Dr. Sauer provides care for all aspects of pregnancy, from...
Health Servicesmercercountyoutlook.net

Dr. Brian Colopy joins Mercer Health Medical Group

Dr. Colopy said- “I am passionate about practicing family medicine, sharing life’s trials, successes and joys with my patients and helping to improve my patients’ overall well-being by looking at lifestyle and environmental factors. I look forward to serving the local community!”. Mercer Health Medical Group at Southland offers family...
Bronson, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Bronson Healthcare joins new provider network

HealthBridge Financial announced Bronson Healthcare joined its provider network. HealthBridge members will soon have a new way to pay for and manage their out-of-pocket payments when receiving care at any Bronson location in southwest Michigan. “We know that when patients are unsure of how they will afford medical costs under...

Comments / 0

Community Policy