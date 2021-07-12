Colby Covington wants to settle “personal rivalry” with Dustin Poirier inside the Octagon
Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier haven’t liked each other for quite some time and now “Chaos” wants to settle their differences inside the Octagon. Covington and Poirier had a falling out after Colby picked Khabib Nurmagomedov to defeat his longtime teammate. After that, Poirier said it would be on sight if he saw Covington and the two have continued to take shots at one another. For ‘Chaos’, he says Poirier actually weighs more than him so he thinks it’s a fair fight.www.bjpenn.com
