Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Colby Covington wants to settle “personal rivalry” with Dustin Poirier inside the Octagon

By Cole Shelton
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier haven’t liked each other for quite some time and now “Chaos” wants to settle their differences inside the Octagon. Covington and Poirier had a falling out after Colby picked Khabib Nurmagomedov to defeat his longtime teammate. After that, Poirier said it would be on sight if he saw Covington and the two have continued to take shots at one another. For ‘Chaos’, he says Poirier actually weighs more than him so he thinks it’s a fair fight.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Colby Covington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#American Top Team#Ufc 264
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier UFC 264 Paycheck Deal Leaks

The UFC star Dustin Poirier is set have the trilogy fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 264. Dustin Poirier set to earn staggering sum for UFC 264 fight. It has been noted that Poirier has been assured a purse of $1 million for his trilogy fight against McGregor. This could potentially reach to $3 million depending on pay-per-view sales. WWE Firing More Names Today: ‘It’s Needed’
UFCmmanews.com

McGregor Offers Proof Of Mrs. Poirier’s DM Request: “She Lyin’ To You”

Immediately following Thursday’s chaotic UFC 264 Pre-Fight Press Conference, Conor McGregor took a moment to prove his image of a direct message (DM) request from Dustin Poirier‘s wife is as real as it gets. Dustin Poirier has said numerous times that he does not care about all the pre-fight drama...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz Replacing Colby Covington After ‘Humiliating’ Claim?

Kamaru Usman‘s manager, Ali Abdelaziz believes tha Nate Diaz should be the one to get the opportunity to fight for the title next. He often makes controversial remarks and now once again he made the headlines. Kamaru Usman says Nate Diaz should get the chance instead of Colby Covington. In...
UFCMiddle Easy

Nate Diaz Calls Out Dustin Poirier to 185lbs Fight, Poirier Responds

Nate Diaz is calling out Dustin Poirier to a fight in the UFC’s middleweight division. While neither man has competed in the UFC’s 185lbs division, both are seemingly willing to make the fight happen. These days, Diaz is as good of a promoter as Conor McGregor when getting the fans...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals Dustin Poirier Wife DM

With so much back and forth between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, we could only expect for Dana White to take a stand in the middle. Of course, Dana White will always be partial to his boy, Conor through thick and thin, but some fans are screaming that something must be done to McGregor as not only did he disrespect Dustin Poirier, but also his wife both before and after UFC 264. Dustin Poirier Wife Shows Off Abs In Photo.
UFCPosted by
Daily Mirror

Dustin Poirier raises $28,000 for charity by selling Conor McGregor fight kit

Dustin Poirier has raised $28,000 (£20,000) for his charity after selling the fight kit he wore for his UFC 264 trilogy with Conor McGregor. Poirier has been auctioning off his fight worn apparel ever since his 2017 fight with Eddie Alvarez and his UFC 264 kit, which featured his shorts, gloves, wraps, walkout t-shirt, hat, and fight night credential sold on eBay this week.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Colby Covington Reveals ‘Drug Abuser’ At UFC Vegas 32

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington recently stated that TJ Dillashaw will suffer a loss against Cory Sandhagen at this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 32 event. Dillashaw is set to return from a 30-month layoff this to face Sandhagen in a potential No. 1 contender bout in 135lbs division. Dillashaw never lost his belt and had to relinquish when he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. TJ Dillashaw ‘Banned’ From Major UFC Show.
UFCInternational Business Times

Watch: Poirier's Wife Gives McGregor The Middle Finger Inside Octagon At UFC 264

Dustin Poirier’s wife Jolie had a blunt response to Conor McGregor’s claims. Rivaling UFC lightweights Poirier and McGregor had exchanged insults leading up to their rubber match at UFC 264 last weekend, and apparently, the animosity didn’t end after the fight. In a video uploaded by Twitter user Out of...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Leaks Bad Conor McGregor Phone Photos

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Wife ‘Rejected’ By UFC Fighter

Dustin Poirier’s wife Jolie Poirier and Conor McGregor’s feud continues! At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Colby Covington believes Conor McGregor’s “pride and ego” will keep him in the fight game

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington believes Conor McGregor’s “pride and ego” will keep him in the fight game despite his leg injury. McGregor broke his leg against rival Dustin Poirier in the main event of this past weekend’s UFC 264 trilogy fight. The Irishman threw a kick that Poirier blocked with his elbow and as soon as he stepped down on the mat, his leg gave way. McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh said that McGregor was also dealing with an injury in training camp that may have led to the injury. Either way, McGregor is expected to be on the sidelines with the injury for the rest of the year, and given how devastating it was, some believe he may be out longer.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Stephen Thompson criticizes UFC after giving Colby Covington title shot: “They’re just throwing the same guys at Kamaru Usman”

Stephen Thompson criticized the UFC after giving Colby Covington a title shot, saying “they’re just throwing the same guys at Kamaru Usman.”. The UFC announced this week that Usman vs. Covington 2 will take place at UFC 268, which is targeted to take place on November 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Covington got the title shot over several other top contenders in the UFC welterweight division, including Leon Edwards, who is unbeaten over his last 10 fights. Despite Edwards having such a long winning streak, UFC president Dana White wanted Covington to get the title shot next despite “Chaos” losing to Usman just two fights ago.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Crazy Message’ To Joe Rogan Leaks

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy