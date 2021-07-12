CareSource and Appriss Insights Partner to Improve Health Care for At-Risk Individuals in Ohio

As Jon Mays says in his column (“Solving our health care problem for all," July 9) the transition to a single payer system will be costly. What he does not say is that private insurance companies will bear most of the cost. The public will end up paying less. Based largely on private insurance, health care in the United States is the costliest in the world, $10,586 per capita in 2019 compared to $7,317 per capita in Switzerland, the next most expensive. For all that expense, 26 countries had longer life expectancy than we did in 2019 and 10 had better one-month survival after acute myocardial infarction (heart attack). In 2015, 21% of Americans with medical bill problems who had health insurance reported that they had declared bankruptcy.