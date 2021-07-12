Cancel
West Yellowstone, MT

Wildfire NW of Henry’s Lake grows to over 2,200 acres

By Curtis Jackson
KIFI Local News 8
 15 days ago
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (KIFI) - Strong winds are helping grow a wildfire west of West Yellowstone, near Hoodoo Pass.

The Goose Fire started July 1st and has spread to 2,214 acres, as of Monday morning.

Fire managers said the fire is burning in timber and grass.

They reported Monday afternoon the fire expanded south to the southern end of Hidden Lake. They requested an air tanker to drop retardant in sagebrush and grass on the top of Cliff Lake Bench on the northwest portion of the fire to help ground crews.

170 personnel are fighting the fire in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge Forest.

As a precautionary measure, the Wade Lake, Hilltop and Cliff Point campgrounds have been closed, along with the Antelope Prong boat launch.

Idaho Falls, ID
Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

West Yellowstone, MT
