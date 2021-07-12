UPDATE-TWO SHOT IN WILLIS IN STABLE CONDITION

Willis Police, Montgomery County Deputies, and the Montgomery County District Attorney are on the scene at 303 West Mink in Willis after a shooting. At about 2:15 pm a call came into the 911 operators of a shooting at the West Mink location. MCHD responded. Willis Police and Precinct 1 Constables were on the scene where they had a male shot at least eight times. They learned also that a male in a black pickup with another person and possibly a baby had fled the scene. That male showed up with a bullet hole to the neck and one to the hand at HCA Conroe Hospital. He was detained there by Precinct 2 Constables. Officials on the scene are still looking for shell casings on the property that is at least a block deep. At this time officials are calling it a “mutual combat” type situation. Both adult males are in stable condition at HCA Conroe with what appears to be 9mm bullet wounds. A concern of one of the males is the bullet is in his neck. We will update you with additional details as they are available.