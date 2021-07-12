Cancel
Montgomery County, TX

UPDATE-TWO SHOT IN WILLIS IN STABLE CONDITION

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillis Police, Montgomery County Deputies, and the Montgomery County District Attorney are on the scene at 303 West Mink in Willis after a shooting. At about 2:15 pm a call came into the 911 operators of a shooting at the West Mink location. MCHD responded. Willis Police and Precinct 1 Constables were on the scene where they had a male shot at least eight times. They learned also that a male in a black pickup with another person and possibly a baby had fled the scene. That male showed up with a bullet hole to the neck and one to the hand at HCA Conroe Hospital. He was detained there by Precinct 2 Constables. Officials on the scene are still looking for shell casings on the property that is at least a block deep. At this time officials are calling it a “mutual combat” type situation. Both adult males are in stable condition at HCA Conroe with what appears to be 9mm bullet wounds. A concern of one of the males is the bullet is in his neck. We will update you with additional details as they are available.

