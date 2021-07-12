Oilers' Tim Soderlund: Dealt to Oilers
Soderlund was traded from Chicago with Duncan Keith to Edmonton on Monday in exchange for Caleb Jones and a 2022 third-round draft pick, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports. Soderlund spent some time on the Blachawks' taxi squad last season but has yet to make his NHL debut. A fourth-round pick in 2017, the 23-year-old forward recorded five assists in 23 games with AHL Rockford during the 2020-21 campaign. He'll likely start next season in the minors again.www.cbssports.com
