Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Oilers' Tim Soderlund: Dealt to Oilers

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Soderlund was traded from Chicago with Duncan Keith to Edmonton on Monday in exchange for Caleb Jones and a 2022 third-round draft pick, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports. Soderlund spent some time on the Blachawks' taxi squad last season but has yet to make his NHL debut. A fourth-round pick in 2017, the 23-year-old forward recorded five assists in 23 games with AHL Rockford during the 2020-21 campaign. He'll likely start next season in the minors again.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Keith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Edmonton#Blachawks#Ahl Rockford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
News Break
AHL
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLoilersnation.com

How Much Money Can the Oilers Still Spend?

So, the Duncan Keith deal is done and the Oilers have now spent a decent chunk of the available cap space that they have this offseason. I’m not here to debate the trade for Keith, we’ve done that enough over the last 48 hours. I’m here to talk about how the Oilers should handle the remainder of the offseason.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

THW Ultimate Mock Expansion Draft: Oilers’ Perspective

As someone who covers both the Seattle Kraken and Edmonton Oilers, I’m excited to be part of this mock Expansion Draft. While some things have changed since our protected lists were submitted, the potential scenarios haven’t altered much. The big news that Duncan Keith joins the Oilers from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Caleb Jones doesn’t change much, as Jones was already on my protected list, and Keith will simply slide into that spot, especially since his contract comes with a no-movement clause.
NHLchatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers to welcome Seattle Kraken in preseason matchups

Seattle Kraken (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images) The NHL season is still months away, but on Twitter, one can not already be excited about the 2021-22 NHL season. The Edmonton Oilers already have a matchup waiting for them during free agency. The Seattle Kraken‘s first NHL preseason schedule is set,...
NHLYardbarker

Are Oilers In Danger Of Losing Adam Larsson?

Prior to the April 12th trade deadline, reports began to surface that the Oilers and Adam Larsson had made progress on a contract extension, but that talks would be tabled until after the club’s playoff push. Nearly two months after Edmonton’s wildly disappointing first round exit, Larsson still doesn’t have a new contract.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Oilers Offseason Options Seriously Limited by Keith Trade

For a long period of time, in the era known in the city of Edmonton as the Decade of Darkness, it was an accepted fact that many players simply didn’t want to play here. An arena in a sketchy part of town, winters that last almost as long as the National Hockey League’s full 82 game schedule, and a team that underachieved when it wasn’t failing outright. So the news that a well-known Hockey Hall of Fame-bound player with numerous championships to their name was specifically requesting to come play for the Edmonton Oilers should be exciting, right?
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Hurricanes acquire G Dylan Wells from Oilers

The Carolina Hurricanes acquired pending restricted free agent goaltender Dylan Wells from the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday for future considerations. If tendered a qualifying offer within the next week, Wells would meet the requirements to be available in the upcoming 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. The Seattle Kraken officially became the...
NHLchatsports.com

Oilers: A promising offseason now faced with plenty of questions

Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers #29, Duncan Keith Chicago Blackhawks #2 Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports. After the Edmonton Oilers were shockingly swept in the first round of the 2021 playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets, there was not much optimism throughout the fanbase. The one glimmer of hope however was this offseason, as for the first time since Ken Holland’s hiring they were set to have plenty of cap space to try and make some changes.
NHLchatsports.com

Oilers: Expansion Draft Dream Selections And Bubble Players

Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images) The Edmonton Oilers have to submit their protection list for the upcoming Seattle Kraken expansion draft. They have to option to protect 8 skaters and a goalie or 7 forward, 3 defensemen, and a goalie. There are players that will be protected for sure, players that are on the bubble, and players that they want to be selected.
NHLoilersnation.com

Five fourth round targets for the Edmonton Oilers

There will be more misses than hits at the 2021 NHL Draft. History has shown this. It’s a law of diminishing returns, too. The later in the draft you get, the longer the odds that your pick-turned-prospect will blossom into an NHL player, much less an NHL star. And whether...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

The Toronto Maple Leafs Need to Make a Trade With the Oilers

The idiom, “strike while the iron’s hot” may be good advice for the Toronto Maple Leafs who have the chance to take advantage of the Edmonton Oilers. The Toronto Maple Leafs, like the rest of the NHL world saw the news break on Monday that the Edmonton Oilers traded for Duncan Keith. Kyle Dubas should use the information he learned from that deal to make a swap of his own with the GM of the Oilers, Ken Holland.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Best Draft Day Trades in Franchise History

The Edmonton Oilers currently have five picks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, but there’s a good chance that will change over the course of Friday and Saturday. In their history, the Oilers have made 29 Draft Day trades, involving 21 players and 66 picks. Ten of those deals have come in the last eight drafts, including last year when they traded a third-round pick to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for fourth and fifth-round selections, which Edmonton used to select Carter Savoie and Tylor Tullio, respectively.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Oilers News & Rumors: Hyman, Larsson, Keith, Kassian

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, the Oilers are absolutely one of the teams talking to Zach Hyman’s agent about the player’s interest in potentially coming to the Oilers this offseason. Are they a frontrunner? In other news, there are updates about Adam Larsson’s potential extension with the team. Is there any chance he extends before the NHL Expansion Draft? GM Ken Holland continues to defend his trade for Duncan Keith and there’s buzz about which depth forwards the Oilers will protect from the Seattle Kraken.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Should The Oilers Pursue Zack Hyman

For better or worse, Ken Holland has addressed one hole on the Edmonton Oilers roster, acquiring a second pairing left shot defenseman to replace Oscar Klefbom. Recent rumours also suggest that the Oilers are very close to signing Adam Larsson, likely right after the Expansion Draft. With those two spots filled, Holland will now need to turn his attention to the forward core, specifically a top six winger. Free agency has a number of enticing options available for this position. Today we are going to discuss Zack Hyman.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Oilers In on Hyman, Fans Prefer Team Target Landeskog

An interesting trend is starting to occur in Edmonton. With news that both Zach Hyman and Gabriel Landeskog could possibly head towards NHL free agency, Oilers fans are starting to switch their preference as to which player the hockey club should target. This is not to say that either player...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Seattle, Not Free Agency Should Be The Oilers Focus

Those who fail history are doomed to repeat it. Every year we hear bloggers and reporters alike discuss that GMs have learned they can't overpay in free agency and every year that turns out to be completely false. New reports are out that the rangers are offering Barclay Goodrow who is 28 and has never scored more than 8 goals a 6 year deal worth 3.6 million a year.
NHLYardbarker

Oilers Off-Season Targets: Left Wing

Every year since 2015, I’ve gone through the list of potential off-season targets for the Edmonton Oilers one by one in the lead up to free agency. This year, with the condensed off-season and other factors, we’ll be doing a shortened version of off-season targets. Instead of looking at every player individually, we’ll go position by position in the lead up the expected rush next week.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Mike Smith, Edmonton Oilers Progressing On New Contract

The Edmonton Oilers may have lost their 28-year-old shutdown defenseman today, but they won’t be losing their 39-year-old goaltender. Patrick Johnston of the Province tweets that Mike Smith will return to the Oilers on a multi-year deal. As Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic adds, teams can’t actually re-sign their own free agents until the transaction freeze lifts tomorrow, but there are “positive signs” between Smith and Edmonton. Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports that the deal is expected to be for two years and carry an average annual value around $2MM.
NHLYardbarker

Oilers Release 2021 Pre-Season Schedule

Oilers hockey is just over two months away. On Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers became the latest team to reveal their pre-season schedule. The club will play eight tune-up games in late September and early October as they prepare for an extremely important 2021-22 campaign. The schedule kicks off on Sunday,...
NHLYardbarker

Are The Oilers Back In Front Of Adam Larsson Race?

The deadline for trades and signings prior to Wednesday’s expansion draft has come and gone, meaning teams are in a holding pattern until 1:00 pm eastern on Thursday afternoon unless they are making a trade with the Seattle Kraken. The Edmonton Oilers were quiet on Saturday, but one piece of business they didn’t complete stood out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy