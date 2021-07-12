A rare planetary conjunction of Venus and Mars is underway, but the forecast is limiting visibility

"It's pretty unfortunate because people get excited about events like this."

NASA/JPL-Caltech

A rare planetary double feature is set to happen tonight and tomorrow night: Venus and Mars will be neighbors in the night sky after slowly moving together throughout the summer.

Unfortunately, according to the National Weather Service in Norton, viewing the phenomenon may be unlikely considering the high percentage of cloud coverage over the next two nights.

The National Weather Service reported 85-100% cloud coverage tonight, full of low clouds and overcast skies. Kristie Smith from the Norton office of the National Weather Service said viewing for these types of events is questionable even in 35-40% cloud coverage.

“We have gotten some breaks in cloud to see some patches,” Smith said. “I think that is kinda the best bet you’ll get. It doesn’t look pretty good for viewing tonight.”

Tomorrow’s forecast looks slightly better – with cloud coverage closer to 85-90% – but its’ still unlikely anyone in the Boston area will see the show.

“I dont think youll be able to see a star tonight, but someone might get lucky,” Smith said.

If any lucky stargazer happens to see the two planets tonight, NASA reported Venus and Mars will be about a finger’s width apart during the peak of the conjunction. Venus, Earth’s sister planet, will appear as the brighter of the two, while Mars will appear as a faint red dot.

According to NASA’s Skywatching tips, Venus and Mars will be visible about a half hour after sunset on the western horizon. Above the planets, stargazers should also be able to see a crescent moon.

The moon, while not as close to Venus as Mars, will be to the upper left of the planets. Throughout the month of July, the planets have gotten closer together, but after Tuesday, Venus should start to move left, away from Mars.

