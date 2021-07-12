Cancel
Protests

Thousands of Cubans protest against government

By July 12, 2021
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of demonstrators spilled into the streets of Cuba this weekend, calling for an end to the 62-year communist regime. Demonstrations were sparked by chronic food shortages and blackouts.July 12, 2021.

#Food Shortages#Cubans#Protest Riot#Communist
