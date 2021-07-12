Thousands of Cubans protest against government

Mass protests erupted on Saturday against the corona actions of governments in several European countries. Most of the protests took place in France – riots were inevitable. In France, tens of thousands of opponents are being re-tightened on Saturday Corona rules Went to the streets. According to the Interior Ministry, about 161,000 people across the country, among others, protested against a health passport that provides information about a vaccine or a negative test. Mandatory vaccination For health workers. According to the Interior Ministry, 11,000 people took to the streets in the capital, Paris.