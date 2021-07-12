Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bangor, ME

What’s the Correct Way to Pronounce Mount Desert Island?

By Cori
Posted by 
I-95 FM
I-95 FM
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the quickest ways to "out" yourself as being "from away" is to travel to a place and mispronounce its name. It's easy enough to do in a state like Maine, which has dozens of geographic names with foreign spellings and pronunciations. And with thousands of tourists set to visit Maine -- and Acadia National Park -- this summer we figured it would be helpful to prevent a travel travesty by letting folks know the correct way to say Mount Desert Island. Is it Mount Des-ert Mount Des-ert?

i95rocks.com

Comments / 0

I-95 FM

I-95 FM

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Bangor, ME
Lifestyle
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Desert Island#Desert Mountains#Lonely Island#In The Desert#Acadia National Park#French#Explorer#Slang
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Desert
Related
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

Here Are Some of the Best Maine Boat Names

There's plenty of fish in the sea, and boats, with awesome names. Summer is here. Mainers are hitting the water for days spent fishing, floating, and frolicking. We took to Instagram to find some of the best boat names we could find. We know there's a lot more out there, so feel free to add to our list.
Bar Harbor, MEPosted by
I-95 FM

A Sweet New Donut Shop Just Opened In Bar Harbor

I'll admit it... there really isn't much on this Earth I like better than donuts. And I'm not picky about it either. You'd be hard pressed to find a donut that I had anything bad to say about. even the cheapest store bought donuts have a certain appeal from time to time. I like to rough it sometimes.
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

POLL RESULTS: The Best Ice Cream Stands In Eastern Maine

While you're there trying to decide whether or not you really want sprinkles on your cone, we've got some big news to pass along. Almost two weeks ago we asked both our online readers and on-air listeners where their favorite ice cream stand or shop is in eastern Maine, and man oh man did they respond. More so than any other food poll that we've ever done.
Hancock County, MEPosted by
I-95 FM

Joe & Tortilla Would Like To Sun Themselves In Your Window

It may seem like the SPCA of Hancock County has been overrun with kittens lately. Well, it's because they have been. The shelter recently posted that they had 70 kittens ready to be adopted. Some, thankfully, went to new homes this past Saturday when the folks from the shelter held a kitten event at Stanley Subaru. But some still remain anxiously awaiting a new forever home.
Blue Hill, MEPosted by
I-95 FM

Blue Hill Fair 2021 Schedule Features Midnight Rose & Bob Marley

We're not wishing the summer away, but we can smell the sausage and onions cooking already!. Organizers of the Blue Hill Fair have released their official 2021 schedule for the yearly event that traditionally happens over Labor Day weekend. Of course last year the Blue Hill Fair was cancelled because of the nasty COVID-19 pandemic. But apparently all is well this year and the Fair will go on.
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

Three Maine Roads Where You’re Likely To See A Moose

A common question here in Maine: "Where can I see a moose?" If you travel these roads you'll have a fair chance at seeing one of Maine's most iconic critters. Tourists and Mainers have at least one thing in common, seeing a moose is always a special moment. That is of course that you're not traveling full-send around the corner of a winding road, and boom...there's Bullwinkle. If you set-out to scout for moose here's some places and tips to increase you're odds of seeing these elusive members of the deer family.
Posted by
I-95 FM

Now There Are Only 8 Covered Bridges in Maine [PHOTOS]

Earlier this week the Watson Settlement Bridge in Littleton was destroyed by fire. It was one of only nine historic covered bridges remaining in the state of Maine, and the only one in Aroostook County. Maine Historic Bridges. There are eight historic covered bridges in Maine. 25 Bangor Then and...
LifestylePosted by
I-95 FM

Sugarloaf Announces Some Big Plans That Skiers Will Love

Do you ride sketchy little wooden boards down a hill for fun?. I personally don't fully understand skiing. I'm generally a giant 'fraidy-cat, so the idea of hurtling myself down the side of a mountain at light speed doesn't sound as appealing. On the other hand, we live in Maine and there's not a whole lot else to do in the winter. Truly, ice fishing is about as dangerous as I like to get in the winter.
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

Maine Meteorologists Have Nothing On The Accuracy Of Crickets

Telling the weather like they did in the old days... When I think of the Farmer's Almanac, I usually associate it with people freaking out about winter, as we've been witnessing all week long. We even posted about it on our website and Facebook page. But as I was looking at the All Of Maine Facebook page, I saw this post and at first, chuckled right out loud, because it made me think of how my grandparents would always talk about the weather in reference to their health issues.
Brewer, MEPosted by
I-95 FM

New Ice Cream Shop To Open In Brewer Friday

Here's the scoop on a new place to get a scoop, or two. Brewer is home to a new ice cream shop. Natalea’s Center Scoop place to open their doors for the first time this week. The shop is located at 46 Center Street in Brewer, next to Mark's Music. According to a Facebook announcement, the grand opening is set for Friday July 23.
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

How Many of These Nasty Nicknames For Maine Towns Have You Heard Of?

Maine has over 700 cities and towns. And a brutal sense of humor. Put these two facts together, and I bet Maine has more nasty, tasteless, and hilarious nicknames for our towns than any other state in the nation. We asked you on Facebook for your nasty Maine town nicknames, and you did not disappoint. There were PLENTY that we will not re-print here, but there still is a pantload that we can. Well done, Mainers. You never disappoint!
Gorham, MEPosted by
I-95 FM

Airplane Drops Landing Gear on the Greens at Gorham Country Club

Golfers were ducking more than balls at the Gorham Country Club when landing gear from a plane landed on the greens. You never know what you're going to find on a golf course. Every corner holds possible surprises. At Bangor Municipal Golf Course, a few years ago, golfers were dealing with a bear who decided to munch on the plants surrounding the greens. In Scotland, it's not unusual for golf games to be interrupted by sheep who have wandered onto the course. And, of course, there was that alligator that startled golfers at a country club in Naples, Florida last year.
Posted by
I-95 FM

Friday Night Car Meet to Benefit Bangor’s Community Garden

Pine State Automotive Enthusiasts Bangor Car Meets is tomorrow night at Bangor Mall where Sears Automotive used to be located. Enter by the Staples store location, and you will see the cars. Usually, there are hundreds of cars. And the rainy weather hopefully will be gone, so expect a huge...
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

How Much Beach Do You Own When You Live On The Beach In Maine?

For many people, the ultimate dream is to live right on the ocean. For instance, in Florida or California, that would likely mean living directly on the beach. In Maine, that could mean a few different things. Maybe it's near a cliff on the ocean. Maybe it's just being within a stone's throw of it. Or, it could mean right on the beach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy