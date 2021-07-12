Cancel
Music

Tradition & Blood: Dallas Burrow

By Aaron Irons
soundandsoulonline.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve always admired the songwriters with one boot on the stage and one on the back porch. The balancing act between art and family is more often than not pitched over a deception that one must eventually outweigh the other. As a younger man fueled by legend and my own ego, I believed as much, but edging towards middle age and (hopefully) wisdom, I wish I’d had more artists like Dallas Burrow to study. It’s not that Burrow hasn’t struggled against those same myths– or worse, blindly careened towards them– but he’s embraced the simple truth that living his songs and living well aren’t mutually exclusive. Carefully recorded at Bruce Robison’s Bunker studio during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the self-titled follow-up to 2019’s Southern Wind showcases a son, a father, a husband, and a troubadour in real-time. It’s not a rose-colored look over the shoulder or a phone-framed glimpse of tomorrow. It’s Dallas Burrow’s life unfolding between the blinks.

www.soundandsoulonline.com

