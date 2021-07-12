The Jilly Academy Alumni are BACK Sharing Their Experiences!

The Jilly Academy Alumni community continues to impress the heck out of me! I always get so excited to check in to see how their progress is going as they make their way through the courses. And now that we’re officially in summer mode, I can’t wait to connect with this community even more and am so looking forward to what the summer has in store! One of the ways I want to stay connected is by continuously reaching out to the Alumni members to get a glimpse into their journey of where they started and how implementing their learnings has affected their businesses so far.