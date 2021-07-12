Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

The Jilly Academy Alumni are BACK Sharing Their Experiences!

By Jillian Harris
jillianharris.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jilly Academy Alumni community continues to impress the heck out of me! I always get so excited to check in to see how their progress is going as they make their way through the courses. And now that we’re officially in summer mode, I can’t wait to connect with this community even more and am so looking forward to what the summer has in store! One of the ways I want to stay connected is by continuously reaching out to the Alumni members to get a glimpse into their journey of where they started and how implementing their learnings has affected their businesses so far.

jillianharris.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jillian Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Brokers#Brand Positioning#Design#Realtors#Jilly Academy Alumni#The Brand Strategy#Media Company#Win#The Jilly Academy#Marciagroverealty#Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Small Businessjillianharris.com

4 Jilly Academy Scholarship Recipients Share Their Biggest Takeaway From the Courses!

Did you know that here at The Jilly Academy there is a Scholarship Program?! The soul of The Jilly Academy is always to provide educational knowledge to business owners, influencers, content creators, or those looking to advance their knowledge around digital marketing. Throughout history, however, underrepresented and marginalized groups have encountered barriers to obtaining higher education due to denial of opportunity, structural oppression and racism. The purpose of The Jilly Academy scholarship is to provide access to this learning opportunity for those who may otherwise not be able to.
CollegesBranding Iron Online

Incentive program winners share experience

More students and staff have been selected as part of the University’s COVID-19 vaccination incentive program. Sage Walton, a junior, is the latest winner for the student giveaway section. “I decided to get vaccinated as soon as I possibly could because I personally have an autoimmune disorder and I have...
Collegeselpasoheraldpost.com

NMSU alumni share valuable expertise as guest lecturers

Not only do students learn how to diagnose common plant ailments in New Mexico State University’s (NMSU) popular plant disorders class, but they also engage with alumni who have years of experience in the industry and who have collectively shared their expertise with hundreds of Aggies since 2009. Soum Sanogo,...
Texarkana, TXtamut.edu

Students & Alumni

Career Development provides comprehensive career assistance to our Eagle student family and alumni. Our services incorporate leading practices to guide you through all stages of your career development and progression, from that first big decision of choosing your major and finding on-campus employment, building experience with internships, to searching for and landing your first big job offer. Think of us as your coaches--cheering you on and offering you support, tools, and guidance to help you along the way. There are lots of ways to engage with us. Take a look around to find your best options for getting started.
Valdosta, GAPosted by
The Valdosta Daily Times

S.Ga. authors share child's experience

VALDOSTA – "Unlocking Luke’s Voice" is a book co-authored by Valdosta City Schools special educators, Liz Fraleigh and Mary Clare Tarpley. Fraleigh and Tarpley met in college and ended up teaching at the same school years later. They were reunited by the bond shared for extraordinary children. They have been...
Maricopa, AZpinalcentral.com

Welcome back from Heritage Academy-Maricopa

Can you imagine a high school taught at a movie theater? Or online? Due to varieties of events, our first year was taught at a movie theater (scholars loved it!); our second year was a COVID online year (not as many loved that). What a start, right?. Welcome to the...
CollegesThe Oakland Post

Student shares experience studying abroad in Costa Rica

Junior Dakota Zehler is on a two-month long study abroad trip to Costa Rica, which began on June 30 and will end on Aug. 7. Part of Oakland University’s Business Honors program, he studies economics and has a minor in Spanish. Zehler attends what was previously the University of Georgia’s...
Lake Mills, WIhngnews.com

Alumni Corner

Full-time students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit for letter grades and receive at least a 3.50 GPA with no incomplete grades to qualify for the dean’s list. Students from Lake Mills are Rekha S. Drevlow, Mallory A. Topel and Ellyn A. Werner. UW-Whitewater. The following...
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

Elite Agency Wants To Bring A New Level Of Communication To The Real Estate World. Find Out More Below

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / There are many stigmas around the world of real estate and realtors that cause a lot of people to feel apprehensive about interacting with the world of real estate. Despite this apprehension, many people find themselves working with realtors to find the right home for them or sell their home as they move to a different phase of their lives.
Saint Louis, MOmissouribusinessalert.com

KnowInk, BMC Enterprises CEOs honored with regional entrepreneur award

Leaders of two Missouri-based companies are among the 11 winners for Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year award for the Heartland region. One award winner is Scott Leiendecker, founder and CEO of KnowInk. The St. Louis-based election technology company, founded in 2011, provides its system for elections in nearly 30 states, according to the company.
Penn Yan, NYFingerLakes1

Penn Yan Academy creates new award specifically for alumni

Penn Yan Academy has created its first ever Distinguished Alumni Award. The award will be presented in the fall at the annual Academic Excellence Ceremony. The award will go to an individual that has worked selflessly for a cause or earned a high academic achievement in their field of study after high school.
Las Cruces, NMnmsu.edu

Field notes: NMSU alumni share valuable expertise as guest lecturers

Marvin Clary, a retired agronomist and New Mexico State University alumnus, gave lectures in Soum Sanogo’s popular plant disorders class from 2009 to 2015. He passed away in April 2021. (Courtesy) Ben Etcheverry is a New Mexico State University alumnus who gives lectures students in Soum Sanogo’s popular plant disorders...
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

Field notes: NMSU alumni share valuable expertise as guest lecturers

LAS CRUCES - Not only do students learn how to diagnose common plant ailments in New Mexico State University’s popular plant disorders class, but they also engage with alumni who have years of experience in the industry and who have collectively shared their expertise with hundreds of Aggies since 2009.

Comments / 0

Community Policy