Channing Dungey has hired Vicki Dummer, one of her former top lieutenants at ABC, as head of current programming for Warner Bros. Television Group. In her new role, Dummer will be responsible for managing creative affairs for all current scripted series produced by WBTV across all platforms, including HBO Max, external streaming services, premium and basic cable channels, and the five U.S. broadcast networks. Dummer will also supervise WBTV’s newly structured current programming team, with Odetta Watkins, Rachel Filippelli, and Kelly Goode serving as senior leaders of the department, reporting to Dummer.