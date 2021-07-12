Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Kandisha’ Trailer: ‘Inside’ Directors Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo Bring Demonic Folklore Horror to Shudder

By Chris Evangelista
/Film
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, the filmmakers behind the New French Extremity horror movie Inside, are headed to streaming service Shudder with Kandisha. Described as a tale of “demonic folklore horror,” the story follows a young woman who summons up a vengeful demon to go after her abusive ex. She doesn’t think the summoning will actually work – but it does. And now the demon is on a killing spree. We’ve all been there, right? Watch the Kandisha trailer below.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shudder#Demonic#Folklore#Morrocan#Amc#The Deep House#Epix#American#Madden#Phoenician#Islamic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Trailer for The Grudge director Takashi Shimizu’s new horror Howling Village

Dread has released a trailer, poster and images for writer-director Takashi Shimizu’s (The Grudge) new horror Howling Village which follows a young psychologist as she visits an infamous haunted location while investigating her brother’s disappearance; take a look here…. After her brother goes missing, Kanade, a young psychologist visits his...
MoviesGeekTyrant

New Trailer For The Underwater Haunted House Horror Thriller THE DEEP HOUSE

I love the concept of this film, The Deep House, which is about the exploration of a haunted house at the bottom of a lake. It’s a cool and unique setting that I don’t recall ever seeing in a movie before. We’ve already seen one trailer for the horror film, but a new one has been released that you can watch below.
MoviesVice

The new horror movie Demonic will haunt you in your sleep

The nice thing about this summer is that, alongside the unusually hot weather (thank you fossil fuel industry!), we’re also getting a wave of new horror movies in the comparatively cooler cinemas. Some of them are holdovers from last summer, when all theatres were shuttered, and others are brand new. Like Neill Blomkamp’s Demonic, the twisted horror movie for which a trailer just dropped.
Movies/Film

Turning Red: Release Date, Cast and More

New Pixar movies are always cause for excitement. Whatever the final outcome may be, a glance at the behind-the-scenes process proves that the immensely talented team of artists and storytellers never give anything less than 110%. Up next on the docket is Turning Red, a story about a teenage girl with a penchant for turning into a giant red panda at the first sign of stress. You should probably be sold on that extremely relatable hook alone, but here’s everything you need to know about this animated flick anyway.
Moviesramascreen.com

Official Trailer For “JAKOB’S WIFE” Which Will Premiere Exclusively August 19th on SHUDDER

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced that JAKOB’S WIFE will be available exclusively to stream on the platform starting on August 19, 2021. As a Shudder exclusive, the platform will be the only subscription service that will carry the film in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. You can watch the film’s official trailer here below!
MoviesFirst Showing

Trapped in a Futuristic Elevator in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Rising Wolf' Trailer

"I've kept everything you can do hidden, hoping to prevent them from finding you." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released a new official US trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller titled Rising Wolf, which also goes under the name Ascendant in other countries. This looks like a strange, but very slick, mysterious "eco-thriller" film about a young woman trapped in some kind of futuristic elevator. A young environmentalist discovers she's trapped in the elevator of a super high-rise building at the mercy of her tormentors. "Without any form of escape, and cocooned in the belly of the beast, Aria is forced to adapt her thinking, her beliefs and her endurance." Starring Charlotte Best as Aria Wolf, with Jonny Pasvolsky, Alex Menglet, Susan Prior, Lily Stewart, Justin Cotta, Tahlia Sturzaker, and Karelina Clarke. This seems like it's all style and no substance, without a coherent story to follow. It's hard to tell what's going on - but it certainly looks cool.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

A hiking trip goes south in trailer for horror The Stairs

Ahead of its theatrical release this August, a trailer has arrived online for the upcoming horror The Stairs which follows a group of hikers who find their week-long adventure turn into a terrifying fight for survival when they are hunted by a sinister presence; check it out below…. A frightening...
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘Jakob’s Wife’ Brings Vampire Horror To Shudder In August

Jakob’s Wife takes a bloody bite out of a small community–and a long-standing marriage–on Shudder next month. Barbara Crampton–whose horror resume stretches from Re–Animator (1985) to We Are Still Here (2015)–leads a strong ensemble cast in Jakob’s Wife, as reported by broadwayworld.com. A trailer for the film–which starts streaming exclusively on Shudder Aug. 19–can be viewed on this page.
TV Series/Film

‘Reservation Dogs’ Trailer: Taika Waititi-Produced Crime Comedy Series Heads to FX

The trailer for Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo‘s new FX series, Reservation Dogs, has dropped, and it looks like an absolute blast. The series follows four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who both commit crimes and fight them. The series will draw from writer and director Harjo’s experiences as an Indigenous Oklahoman to make it as authentic as possible, while still being wickedly funny.
Movies/Film

How to Watch ‘Snake Eyes’ at Home

We wouldn’t hold it against you if you’ve sort of glazed over all the finer details regarding the previous two attempts to bring G.I. Joe to the big screen. They’re…not the greatest adaptations ever made, but that sure won’t stop Hollywood from trying again (and again, and again) until they finally get something to stick. That brings us to the rather inelegantly-titled Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, Paramount’s latest prequel/origin story approach to the famed G.I. Joe ninja character.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Fear Street Director Wants It To Become The MCU Of Horror

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe rewrote the rules of feature length storytelling forever, countless other studios and franchises have attempted to jump on the bandwagon, only to fall flat on their faces. Of course, there have been several successful shared mythologies to spring up in the wake of the MCU, but so far The Conjuring Universe is the only one in the horror genre to have found any sustained level of success.
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

A Woman Gets an Inside Look at Her Mother’s Brain — Literally — in ‘Demonic’ Trailer

IFC has shared the latest trailer for Demonic, an upcoming horror film by District 9 and Elysium director Neill Blomkamp. Mixing equal parts supernatural and techno-horror, Demonic centers on a woman who somehow unleashes the titular demonic forces after being virtually implanted into the mind of her comatose mother. According to IFC, the glitchy, dream-like scenes constructed inside the mother’s brain were created via a patent-pending new method of using volumetric capture, a three-dimensional video technology that turns actors into geometric objects. As Blomkamp told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, “During the course of the film, she gets sort of reunited with her mother and we learn about some crazy back story that she wasn’t aware of. I would say it has a crossover between science fiction and horror.” Made during the pandemic on a much smaller scale than Blomkamp’s previous projects, Demonic arrives both in theaters and video-on-demand on August 20th.
Moviesdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: HALLOWEEN Issue of REMIND MAGAZINE, KANDISHA Trailer, TUJUH BIDADARI aka SEVEN ANGELS

ReMIND Magazine’s Special October Collector’s Issue Celebrates the Halloween Movie Franchise: "ReMIND Magazine, where the past is always a blast, celebrates all 43 years of the Halloween movie franchise with a special super-sized October collector’s issue, now available for pre-order at www.HalloweenREMIND.com. Filmmaker and journalist Justin Beahm is guest editor...
Moviesimdb.com

‘Demonic’ Trailer: Supernatural Hallucinations Outside The Simulation Will F You Up In Neil Blomkamp’s New Horror

Following his directorial debut, “District 9” (2009), the sky was the limit for South African-Canadian director Neil Blomkamp. “District 9” nabbed four Oscar nods that year, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, and made Blomkamp a sci-fi wunderkind overnight. However, since that auspicious beginning, it’s been a patchy ride—ambitious but mixed efforts like “Elysium” (2013), “Chappie” (2015). Additionally, stalled attempts at making new entries into the “Alien” and “Robocop” franchise ensured he remained out of the filmic consciousness.
TV Series/Film

And I looked, and Behold a Pale Horse: and His Name That Sat Upon Him Was This ‘Sexy Beasts’ Clip

The end times are nigh. At least I kind of hope they are, because Netflix just released a clip from their upcoming Sexy Beasts dating show. The series, based on a British dating show from 2014, puts its contestants in complex prosthetic makeup in an effort, I think, to make the blind dates about more than just appearances. The result is something that can only be described as a postmodern capitalist cosmic horror. You ever see a person in heavy devil makeup make out with someone dressed as a mandrill? You will, if you watch this show. You’ll also see a panda ask a yak if he has health insurance, which feels like a bit from an episode of Rick and Morty more than it does something that actually happened in any reality.
Movies/Film

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Toys Suggest Magical Battles in the Multiverse

At this point, I have absolutely no idea what to expect from Spider-Man: No Way Home. You probably don’t either. Hell, there’s a significant chance that the habitually spoiler-prone star Tom Holland has been kept completely in the dark, too. Despite whatever director Jon Watts and the folks at Marvel have up their sleeves with this one, it’s getting steadily spoiled thanks to the scourge of tie-in action figures and toys. The latest batch of Hot Toys points to some pretty wild directions for this Spidey sequel. Holland, meanwhile, is probably relieved he’s not the one at fault here for a change.
Movies/Film

‘Surge’ Trailer: ‘Paddington’ Star Ben Whishaw Stuns in the Sundance Darling

No one will ever accuse Ben Whishaw of not having range. How could they? He’s constantly flipping the script on us, going from a literal serial killer in Perfume: The Story of Murder to the epitome of childhood as the lovable voice of Paddington. One second he’s the picture of nerdy charm in Daniel Craig’s James Bond films and now he returns to us as Joseph, a reckless man who’s finally cracked from the monotony of his every day and finds himself on a wild crime spree.

Comments / 0

Community Policy