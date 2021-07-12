‘Kandisha’ Trailer: ‘Inside’ Directors Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo Bring Demonic Folklore Horror to Shudder
Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, the filmmakers behind the New French Extremity horror movie Inside, are headed to streaming service Shudder with Kandisha. Described as a tale of “demonic folklore horror,” the story follows a young woman who summons up a vengeful demon to go after her abusive ex. She doesn’t think the summoning will actually work – but it does. And now the demon is on a killing spree. We’ve all been there, right? Watch the Kandisha trailer below.www.slashfilm.com
