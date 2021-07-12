Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Hog futures rise as U.S. trims pork production estimates

Agriculture Online
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures jumped on Monday as the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its domestic pork production estimates for this year and next year. The USDA cut its production estimates because of reduced expectations for commercial hog slaughtering in the second half...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hog#Futures Markets#Import And Export#Reuters#Stonex#Cme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

New Reports Indicate Beef Cattle Liquidation is Underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released two cattle related reports on Friday. One being the monthly Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. That is 1 percent below July 1, 2020.
EnvironmentAgriculture Online

Weather threatens the entire U.S. soybean carryout, analyst says

The “Dome of Doom” lives on. This the high pressure system is centered in the Corn Belt and has been for well over a week. The forecast today has surged back to warmer and drier in the 14-day forecast, and it’s quite obvious the Dome has not subsided at all. In fact, it’s established itself smack dab in the middle of the Corn Belt, and is spinning rainfall off it (in other words, out of the Corn Belt) and into the west, east, and south instead). That will provide a great challenge to soybeans; essentially, the U.S. soybean yield is for the next five weeks at risk of significant yield loss.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Were the Cattle Reports Friendly Enough?

Falling grain prices were able to provide underlying support to the livestock complex. It is questionable as to how long that support will be able to hold futures even though cash prices seem to be weakening. The Cattle on Feed report was friendly, but that in itself, will not be able to turn the trend up.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Broad-based growth drives US beef and pork exports to new heights

Fueled by impressive growth in a wide range of destinations, U.S. beef and pork export value shattered previous records in May, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Beef exports also reached a new volume high in May, while pork export volume was the third largest on record.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

Soybeans slip to two-week low, corn also weakens

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans dropped on Monday to their lowest in two weeks while corn slid for a third consecutive session, as forecasts of cooler weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest and slowing demand in top buyer China weighed on prices. Wheat prices also fell. Hot,...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Peel: USDA reports show reduced cattle numbers now and later

Peel: USDA reports show reduced cattle numbers now and later. The July USDA Cattle on Feed report shows July feedlot inventories of 11.29 million head, down 1.3 percent from last year and down 1.7 percent compared to 2019. June placements were 1.67 million head, down 7.1 percent from 2020 and down 5.2 percent from June 2019. Feedlot marketings in June were 2.02 million head, up 2.7 percent year over year and 4.1 percent above the 2019 level. The report was well anticipated with placements down slightly more than the average pre-report estimate.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-Profit-taking drags down CME livestock futures

CHICAGO, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Tuesday after rising to their highest price in more than three weeks, while feeder cattle pulled back from contract highs on Monday. Lean hog futures also weakened as traders took money off the table after recent gains.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise after U.S. crop conditions report

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Tuesday after a weekly U.S. government report showed conditions for the crop deteriorated unexpectedly last week. * Chicago Board of Trade's most-active November soybean futures ended 1.75 cents higher at $13.59-1/2 per bushel, while the nearby August soybean futures rose 5.5 cents to $14.18-1/4. * On Monday the November contract had fallen to a two-week low. * CBOT December soymeal futures rose $6.10 to $361.20 a ton, while the nearby August soymeal futures rose $5.20 to $358.8 a ton. * CBOT December soyoil dropped 1.16 cents to 62.91 cents per lb, while the nearby August soyoil contract fell 0.17 cent to 66.26 cents per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly condition ratings showed on Monday that the soybean crop was rated 58% good-to-excellent, down 2 percentage points from a week earlier and behind market forecasts. * Argentine farmers have sold 25.8 million tonnes of soybeans from the current 2020/21 crop year, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday in a report with data through July 21. The pace of soy crop sales is behind that of the previous season. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Dan Grebler)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Soybeans edge higher on U.S. crop concerns

CANBERRA, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday as concerns over tightening global supplies amid signs of crop damage in the United States underpinned prices. Corn edged lower despite recent damage to U.S. crops, while wheat rose more than 0.5%. The most-active soybean futures on the...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Malaysia Exports Rises More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's exports rose more than expected in June, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday. Exports grew 27.2 percent year-on-year to MYR 105.5 billion in June. Economists had expected a rise of 11.7 percent. Imports grew 32.1 percent annually to MYR 83.2 billion in June. The...
AgricultureDaily Review

Annual crop survey will begin Friday

The Monthly Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will survey U.S. farmers beginning Friday. The topics will be yields of the major row crops and hay, as well as hay stocks throughout the growing season. The Agricultural Yield Survey captures changes in...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China steel futures dip as demand concerns outweigh output cuts

(Reuters) - Shanghai steel futures fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as concerns over slowing Chinese demand for the construction and manufacturing material eclipsed moves to reduce its production. Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading 0.3% lower at 5,658 yuan ($869.82) a tonne,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

EIA reports weekly declines in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.1 million barrels for the week ended July 23. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast a decline of 2.5 million barrels for crude stocks, while the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 4.7 million-barrel decrease, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly supply declines of 2.3 million barrels for gasoline and 3.1 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey forecast supply decreases of 1.3 million barrels for gasoline and 1.6 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.3 million barrels for the week. September West Texas Intermediate crude was up 28 cents, or 0.4%, at $71.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $71.87 before the supply data.
Businessrigzone.com

Gas Byproduct Prices Surge 57 Percent

(Bloomberg) -- Ethane, a key component in plastic production, is trading at a nearly two-and-a-half-year high in the U.S., with demand surging as global economies recover from last year’s slump. Prices for the fuel, which is a byproduct of natural gas processing, have climbed 57% this year to 33 cents...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn rise after days of losses

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn rose on Monday after traders fretted that both markets were oversold, while continued dryness in the northern Plains helped boost futures further. Wheat prices, however, fell. Hot, dry weather in the U.S. Midwest has raised concerns about the outlook for...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat futures fall on demand concerns for U.S. supply

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures fell on Monday, as the market worried about demand for U.S. supplies abroad, traders said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended down 7 cents at $6.77 per bushel. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat was 7 cents lower at $6.39 per bushel. MGEX September spring wheat ended 4-3/4 cents lower at $8.78-3/4. * Weekly export inspections for wheat totaled 477,964 tons, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday. * The average soft wheat yield in this year's European Union harvest is expected to reach 6.05 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), up from a projected yield of 6.01 t/ha in June, the EU's crop monitoring service said on Monday. * Russia's southern region of Krasnodar, one of the largest wheat producing and exporting areas of the country, has harvested a record grain crop of 12.4 million tonnes, including 10.5 million tonnes of winter wheat, its governor said on social media. * Morocco harvested 10.32 million tonnes of cereals this season, up 221% from last year, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. That included 5.6 mln tonnes of soft wheat, 2.48 mln tonnes of durum wheat and 2.78 million tonnes of barley. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise after traders see market as oversold

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Monday, as traders worried the market was oversold after earlier reaching a two-week low and as a palm oil rally spilled over into the market, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade's most-active November soybean futures ended 6 cents higher at $13.57-3/4 per bushel, while the nearby August soybean futures rose 11-3/4 cents to $14.12-3/4. * Earlier in the session, the November contract fell to a two-week low. * CBOT December soymeal futures settled down $1.10 at $355.10 a ton, while the nearby August soymeal futures was unchanged at $353.6. * CBOT December soyoil rose 0.84 cents to 64.07 cents per lb, while the nearby August soyoil contract firmed 0.77 cent to 66.43 cents per lb. * A rally in palm oil helped lift the soyoil and soybean markets. Malaysian palm oil futures reversed earlier losses to jump more than 2% higher on Monday, as palm production fell more than 10% in July, traders say. * Lower river levels in Argentina also helped push soybean prices higher, as traders worried about delays on shipments of commodities, said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago. * However, China's soybean imports are set to slow sharply in late 2021 from a record first-half tally, confounding expectations for sustained growth from the top global buyer and denting market sentiment just as U.S. farmers look to sell their new crop. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Pravin Char)

Comments / 0

Community Policy