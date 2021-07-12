Hog futures rise as U.S. trims pork production estimates

The “Dome of Doom” lives on. This the high pressure system is centered in the Corn Belt and has been for well over a week. The forecast today has surged back to warmer and drier in the 14-day forecast, and it’s quite obvious the Dome has not subsided at all. In fact, it’s established itself smack dab in the middle of the Corn Belt, and is spinning rainfall off it (in other words, out of the Corn Belt) and into the west, east, and south instead). That will provide a great challenge to soybeans; essentially, the U.S. soybean yield is for the next five weeks at risk of significant yield loss.