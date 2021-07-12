Hartselle woman held on kidnapping, burglary charges

MOULTON — A Hartselle woman is facing kidnapping and burglary charges after allegedly trying to take a teenager from a home in the East Lawrence area on Friday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s department said a female caller in the 6000 block of Lawrence County 214 reported an unknown female and male had entered their home and grabbed her teenage son.

Tina Marie Melson, 47, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, third-degree burglary and first-degree trespassing.

The male was not charged and was released after it was determined he was attempting to stop Melson, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Melson is being held on $11,000 bond, according to Lawrence County Jail records.

