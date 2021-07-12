Cancel
Parke County, IN

Flood Warning issued for Parke by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Parke The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Parke County in west central Indiana Central Vigo County in west central Indiana * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 554 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain has fallen in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Terre Haute, Rockville, West Terre Haute, Prairieton, Prairie Creek, Rosedale, North Terre Haute, Indiana State University, Fontanet and Pimento.

alerts.weather.gov

