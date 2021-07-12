Cancel
Apache County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Apache, Gila, Navajo by NWS

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Apache; Gila; Navajo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GILA...APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM MST The near Hondah which prompted the Severe Thunderstorm Warning has weakened below severe limits and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

Navajo County, AZ
Gila County, AZ
Apache County, AZ
