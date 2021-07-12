Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Apache, Gila, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Itasca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ITASCA COUNTY At 1015 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oslund, or 38 miles east of Bemidji, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near Oslund around 1020 AM CDT. Inger around 1025 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Marcell. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...<50MPH