Flood Advisory issued for Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jasper FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT/7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN BENTON AND SOUTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTIES At 657 PM EDT /557 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated that the earlier heavy rain has eased across the advisory area, but lingering runoff from the earlier two to three inches of rainfall will likely continue to result in pockets of flooding. This flooding will primarily impact low-lying areas, dips in roadways, and other poor drainage areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Fowler, Remington, Wadena and Swanington.