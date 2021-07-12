Police charge Decatur man with drug trafficking

A Decatur man is facing a drug trafficking charge after being arrested near an apartment complex that has seen a recent spike in crime, Decatur police said.

Emmitt Goode, 28, was charged with distribution of a controlled substance and transported to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000.

Police investigators with the vice narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Southwest Decatur near the Executive House Apartments. During the surveillance at the apartment complex, investigators said they witnessed a drug transaction and vehicles involved were stopped.

Police said they recovered marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash, and Goode was developed as a suspect.

On June 20 at the apartment complex, Viet Truong, 44, of Huntsville, was fatally shot in his car. Two days later, authorities charged Mark Stephens Jr., 19, with capital murder. They arrested Stephens at the apartment complex. At a preliminary hearing last week, Morgan County District Judge Kevin Kusta found probable cause to believe that Stephens committed the crime and ordered the case bound over to a Morgan County grand jury.

