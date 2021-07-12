Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, AL

Police charge Decatur man with drug trafficking

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
Posted by 
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZVC2_0aurX9yb00

A Decatur man is facing a drug trafficking charge after being arrested near an apartment complex that has seen a recent spike in crime, Decatur police said.

Emmitt Goode, 28, was charged with distribution of a controlled substance and transported to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000.

Police investigators with the vice narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Southwest Decatur near the Executive House Apartments. During the surveillance at the apartment complex, investigators said they witnessed a drug transaction and vehicles involved were stopped.

Police said they recovered marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash, and Goode was developed as a suspect.

On June 20 at the apartment complex, Viet Truong, 44, of Huntsville, was fatally shot in his car. Two days later, authorities charged Mark Stephens Jr., 19, with capital murder. They arrested Stephens at the apartment complex. At a preliminary hearing last week, Morgan County District Judge Kevin Kusta found probable cause to believe that Stephens committed the crime and ordered the case bound over to a Morgan County grand jury.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Comments / 1

The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
3K+
Followers
146
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
County
Morgan County, AL
Morgan County, AL
Crime & Safety
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drug Trafficking#Marijuana#Drug Paraphernalia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Simone Biles addresses fans after withdrawing from Olympic events

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast who pulled out of both the individual and team all-around competitions at the Tokyo Games, addressed her fans on Twitter late Wednesday to thank them for the support. "The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Google mandates vaccines for all employees returning to offices

Google said Wednesday it is requiring all employees returning to offices to get vaccinated, the first major tech company to make such an announcement. "Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo, adding that "getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

Comments / 1

Community Policy