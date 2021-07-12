Flash Flood Warning issued for Morris, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Morris; Sussex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Morris County in northern New Jersey Southeastern Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 711 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Hopatcong, Lincoln Park, Kinnelon, Boonton, Butler, Rockaway, Franklin, Mountain Lakes, Riverdale, Ogdensburg, Lake Telemark, and Green Pond. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 37 and 39. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 44 and 53. This includes the following streams and drainages Middle Delaware-Musconetcong, Hackensack-Passaic, and Rondout. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED