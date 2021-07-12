Cancel
Morgan County, AL

Spokesperson: Morgan inmate dies from heart attack

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
A Morgan County Jail inmate died in a local hospital after experiencing a medical emergency in his cell Sunday morning, according to a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Preliminary reports say Ronald Paxton Matthews, 54, suffered a heart attack and was transported to the Decatur Morgan Hospital where he died, according to spokesperson Mike Swafford.

Court records show Matthews was in the county jail after having his bond revoked on traffic and alcohol charges in May.

