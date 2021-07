In what has been a microcosm of the 2021 MLB season to date, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani were the story of the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. A night after swinging in the Home Run Derby, Ohtani spun a shutout inning to start off the game for the American League, and in the third inning, Guerrero hit a tape-measure blast — measured at 468 feet — for his first of two RBIs on the night. By the end of the evening, Ohtani had earned the win in a 5-2 victory against the National League while Guerrero was named the game's MVP. Guerrero became the youngest player to win the award in the game's history.