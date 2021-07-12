UPDATE: Lawrence couple charged in sexual assault of 4-year-old

MOULTON — A Lawrence County man is accused of raping and sodomizing a 4-year-old girl, and his wife is charged with sodomy in the same case, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday afternoon, Lawrence County deputies arrested Joshua Edward Priest, 31, of Lawrence County 370 in the Caddo community and charged him with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy, the Sheriff’s Office said. Sara Paden Priest, 25, was present at the time of the alleged assault and was charged with first-degree sodomy, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The charges are a result of an investigation involving a victim known to the defendants, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The complaint filed in district court said the alleged incident occurred prior to Jan. 1.

Records show the Priests were booked at the county jail about 9 p.m. Thursday and remain in jail after a bond revocation was issued on previous charges.

