Sandoval County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Sandoval by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Sandoval The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Sandoval County in north central New Mexico * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 511 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen, including up to 0.80 inches on the 2018 Venado Fire burn scar. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fenton Lake State Park. Hazardous water levels are expected in the Rio de las Vacas, Rio Cebolla and Rio Guadalupe downstream to the confluence with the Jemez River. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

