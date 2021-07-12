Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gila County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gila THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GILA...APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM MST The near Hondah which prompted the Severe Thunderstorm Warning has weakened below severe limits and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gila County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Gila#Extreme Weather#16 05 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Experts back CDC change on masks as delta variant spreads

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Tuesday, recommending that everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in places where the coronavirus is spreading widely. The change was met with relief from experts who said masking up again is essential to combat the highly contagious delta variant.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy