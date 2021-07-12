Martin County water customers see significant rate increase

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - In 2018 when the Kentucky Public Service Commission granted an emergency rate increase of 26.8%, many customers hoped to see change. “Last month, I received another warning about the water not meeting quality regulations. We’re still having outages and boil water advisories. I’m not seeing any improvement. I was hoping by now that we would be able to at least see something,” said BarbiAnn Maynard, a longtime water advocate and customer.