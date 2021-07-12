Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martin County, KY

Martin County water customers see significant rate increase

By Kimberly Keagy
WSAZ
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - In 2018 when the Kentucky Public Service Commission granted an emergency rate increase of 26.8%, many customers hoped to see change. “Last month, I received another warning about the water not meeting quality regulations. We’re still having outages and boil water advisories. I’m not seeing any improvement. I was hoping by now that we would be able to at least see something,” said BarbiAnn Maynard, a longtime water advocate and customer.

www.wsaz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Business
County
Martin County, KY
Martin County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Wsaz#Psc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Customer Service
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy