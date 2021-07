The first time I met Mark Hanks, in 2004, I was bringing my new puppy Remmey to the Veazie Veterinary Clinic, for a check-up. The thing that struck me, right out of the gate, was that before he even said two words to me, he was down on the floor, having a conversation with my dog. And I bet, if you asked anyone who's had the pleasure of working with him over the years, the stories would all be the same.