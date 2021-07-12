Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls Grandma Doesn’t Need to Fish, She Gets Them to Jump on the Dock

By Stryker
Posted by 
Power 96
Power 96
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ever gone a full day of fishing and not caught a thing? This lady has a whole school of fish jumping on the dock to see her. You know when you get home to feed your dog and they get so excited because it's lunch time? I had no idea that fish do the exact same thing. Maybe a goldfish, but not fish living in a pond. Jo Ann Hobbs right here in Wichita Falls has got a pond on her property that she has stocked with cat fish. I wouldn't think fish would be excited to see their owner, but they love this lady.

power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Wichita Falls, TX
Pets & Animals
Wichita Falls, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandma#Dock#Cat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

MN Lake Dads Feel Attacked by New “Realistic” Dad Bod Mannequins

If the mannequins in your local retailer are any indication, the dad bod is officially in. Perhaps no description of the human body has been as quickly or proudly accepted in recent years than "dad bod." Short for "dad body," Men's Health describes the dad bod simply as "an average guy who doesn't have a lean, shredded physique." Urban Dictionary puts it more indecorously:
Rochester, MNPosted by
Power 96

15 Very Minnesota Ways To Keep Cool During the Heatwave

The latest summer heat wave is serious, highs in the 90's but it'll feel like over 100 degrees here in Southeast Minnesota. Make sure you're hydrating and staying cool. Check on your kids, your friends, your pets, all that. If you know someone that has no way to stay cool, let them know about the Salvation Army Cooling Center.
AnimalsPosted by
Power 96

Visitor Favorite at Minnesota Zoo has Died at age 10

When you're a kid one of the fun things to do is to go to the zoo and see some of the animals that you wouldn't normally get to see in person. And usually each zoo has a favorite that all the visitors of the zoo like to see. When I was a kid, the favorite at the COMO zoo was the gorilla exhibit.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Power 96

You Are Cooking Your Bacon Wrong

I'll eat bacon any way I can get it. Now that we've established that I will eat bacon pretty much anyway or where but raw, let me tell you how to properly cook bacon. The best way is to put your bacon strips in a pan and cover them with water. The water should just barely be over the height of the bacon. Turn the pan up to boil. What you are going for is enough water to boil the bacon for about two minutes before it drys up. When the water drys up, switch that heat down to about medium and finish frying up your bacon. This process renders most of the fat from your bacon and leaves you with the crispiest, best strips of bacon you've ever had.
CelebritiesPosted by
Power 96

Suzi Quatro Stays Normal By Keeping an ‘Ego Room’

Suzi Quatro revealed she kept grounded after nearly 60 years of stardom by keeping a collection of awards and memorabilia in one room, and making occasional visits to it. In a new interview with the Guardian, the 71-year-old looked back on what had changed in her life since she started out as a teenage sensation in the ‘60s.
Owatonna, MNPosted by
Power 96

Owatonna’s Oldest Playground is About to get an Upgrade

More GREAT news for the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Department. An announcement on their Facebook page indicates, "Owatonna Parks and Recreation is thrilled to be one of the 100 projects that are the cornerstone of 100 Hometowns, an initiative to celebrate Lowe's centennial." Out of more than 2,200 submissions from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy