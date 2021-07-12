Colorado’s new law ups need for privacy awareness training

California is conscripting everyday people in its privacy law enforcement war. California Attorney General Rob Bonta has been sending companies so-called “notice-to-cure” letters when they are found by his office to be out of compliance with the state’s California Consumer Privacy Act. Now his Department of Justice is crowdsourcing Californians to do the same using a new tool allowing them to create letters to send to companies via email or snail mail notifying them that they may be in violation of the law if they don’t include a homepage link for people to opt out from data collection. But rather than clarifying compliance questions for a law that already has been accused of being confusing, the tool could create a new gray area for companies to navigate.