Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado’s new law ups need for privacy awareness training

By Bradley Barth
scmagazine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing in the footsteps of California and Virginia, Colorado last week became the third U.S. state to officially pass a comprehensive consumer privacy law. In doing so, the state added yet another layer of complexity for consumer-facing organizations striving to keep employees and executives abreast of the latest regulatory compliance responsibilities.

www.scmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Privacy#Privacy Laws#Online Privacy#Ccpa#Xpan Law Partners#Cybersecurity#Gdpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Colorado StateDaily Record

Brauchler: Under new law, more felons can legally possess weapons in Colorado

Despite a historic crime wave that has left Coloradans awash in surging gun violence and property crimes, Gov. Jared Polis and the hard-left-leaning state legislature have recently enacted laws decriminalizing gun possession by convicted felons, lessening penalties for misuse of firearms, and placing more burdens on law-abiding gun owners. Aided...
Maine StateTechCrunch

Maine’s facial recognition law shows bipartisan support for protecting privacy

The new law, which is the strongest statewide facial recognition law in the country, not only received broad, bipartisan support, but it passed unanimously in both chambers of the state legislature. Lawmakers and advocates spanning the political spectrum — from the progressive lawmaker who sponsored the bill to the Republican members who voted it out of committee, from the ACLU of Maine to state law enforcement agencies — came together to secure this major victory for Mainers and anyone who cares about their right to privacy.
Colorado StateMountain Mail

Colorado modifies Move Over Law

Colorado’s Move Over Law recently was modified to define what “slow down” means in relation to specific speed limits. The law requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching an emergency vehicle (police, fire and ambulance), a tow truck or a highway maintenance vehicle when their red, yellow or blue emergency lights are activated, a press release stated.
Chinamediapost.com

China's New Privacy Law Could Result In Tough Fines For Firms

Email marketers with customers in Asia are facing a tough new law in China: the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), according an analysis by JDSupra. The draft law focuses largely on data breaches. And while it lacks a clear definition of a breach, the law requires that firms protect data on individuals or face tough fines, JDSupra writes.
Politicscoloradofoic.org

New data privacy law lets Coloradans choose whether companies can collect information

The Denver Post: Colorado will make it easier for consumers to protect their personal data online beginning in July 2023. Gov. Jared Polis signed SB21-190 into law Wednesday. The data privacy bill will allow people to opt out of data collection on websites and require companies to make clear three things: what data they collect, what they do with the data and how long they keep it. There are some exceptions for financial institutions, and regulations will differ depending on the size of the company.
Colorado StateBrush News Tribune

Colorado’s new laws look to reduce maternal deaths, improve racial disparities

For three days in September 2019, Kristina Fedran struggled without a breast pump in jail, saying she repeatedly asked for help. She was not only nursing but pregnant when she was booked into the Adams County jail on domestic violence charges that were ultimately dismissed. Fedran, 37, said her breasts leaked milk until she was no longer able to produce any.
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Not a Moment Too Soon: A Potential Federal Privacy Law

The ‘Information Transparency & Personal Data Control Act” of 2019, H.R.2013, 116th Cong. (2019) is currently pending before the U.S. Congress. Many countries, the European Union (EU) as a whole (EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)), and each state and territory of the United States have laws protecting the privacy of its citizens. In the United States, we have federal privacy laws specifically related to federally funded educational institutions (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) (20 U.S.C. Section 1232g; 34 CFR Part 99)), employers (Privacy Act of 1974, 5 USC 552a, and EEOC’s privacy regulations, 29 C.F.R. 1611), financial institutions (Gramm–Leach–Bliley Act (GLBA), also known as the Financial Services Modernization Act of 1999, (Pub.L. 106–102, 113 Stat. 1338, enacted Nov. 12, 1999) and health care providers (The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA). P.L. No. 104-191, 110 Stat. 1938 (1996)), but there is no federal law dictating how all other institutions doing business in this country collect, store, use, and dispose of the sensitive, personally identifiable information of individuals.
California StateDigiday

How a new tool that crowdsources California privacy law violation allegations creates gray areas for businesses

California is conscripting everyday people in its privacy law enforcement war. California Attorney General Rob Bonta has been sending companies so-called “notice-to-cure” letters when they are found by his office to be out of compliance with the state’s California Consumer Privacy Act. Now his Department of Justice is crowdsourcing Californians to do the same using a new tool allowing them to create letters to send to companies via email or snail mail notifying them that they may be in violation of the law if they don’t include a homepage link for people to opt out from data collection. But rather than clarifying compliance questions for a law that already has been accused of being confusing, the tool could create a new gray area for companies to navigate.
Politicslifewire.com

Why We Need More State Privacy Laws

Colorado is the third state to enact data privacy laws, following in the footsteps of California and Virginia. While mainly designed around how companies handle data, the laws do have a positive effect on consumers. Experts say the push for more state privacy laws could eventually lead to federal-level changes,...
Public Healthsecuritymagazine.com

Data privacy in the era of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts

Seven months into the year and it’s clear data privacy will continue to be a critical issue in 2021. We’ve seen critical infrastructure and multiple credit agencies experience significant data breaches, with some even suffering two in less than a year. According to a recent report, European businesses were fined $40.56 million in privacy-related violations in the first quarter of 2021. The breaches and data leaks we see in the news almost every day have resulted in devastating consequences for both organizations and consumers.
Georgia StateWRAL

Explaining Georgia's new law

Vice President Kamala Harris said that state lawmakers have proposed hundreds of laws that will suppress or make it difficult for people to vote, and that one way state lawmakers have sought to curtail access to the ballot is to cut off food or water to voters in line. Reporter:...
Public Safetybizjournals

Cybersecurity compliance — Are you accidentally breaking the law?

When a business suffers a cyber incident, a myriad of legal and regulatory implications follow. To handle such an incident effectively — and legally — it’s crucial to:. Understand the specific cybersecurity regulations applicable to your company and industry. Determine what your company needs to do to achieve compliance. Make...
Arizona Statethecentersquare.com

Ducey: Arizona mask mandate laws to stay after new CDC guidelines

(The Center Square) - Gov. Doug Ducey responded to the new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation that vaccinated individuals continue to wear masks by saying that Arizona law prohibits mask mandates based on vaccination status. “Arizona does not allow mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports or...
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

New law bolsters privacy for domestic violence victims

Victims of domestic violence in New York will have an added layer of privacy under a new measure signed into law last week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Domestic violence cases have risen during the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, as more people were forced inside alongside an abuser. "Of the...
Indiatrust.org

India's DNA data law seen to harm minorities and hurt privacy

The bill is aimed at improving the criminal justice system, but rights groups say it can be used to profile minorities. July 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A proposed Indian law on the collection and use of genetic data to tackle crime can violate privacy, and target minorities and marginalised communities disproportionately, according to technology experts and human rights groups.
Cell Phonesalbuquerqueexpress.com

The 'privacy by design' approach for mobile apps: why it's not enough

The mobile apps installed on our smartphones are one of the biggest threats to our digital privacy. They are capable of collecting vast amounts of personal data, often highly sensitive. The consent model on which privacy laws are based doesn't work. App users remain concerned about privacy, as a recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy