Mount Lebanon, PA

Port Authority to install panels to reduce noise from fans in Mt. Lebanon transit tunnel

By Ed Blazina
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Port Authority will try an interim step to reduce the noise coming from fans it is using to reduce moisture in the Mt. Lebanon transit tunnel. Authority spokesman Adam Brandolph said Monday that contractor Wellington Power Corp., which was hired for a 16-month project to replace the fans, will install baffles in fan rooms at the ends of the 3,000-foot tunnel in Dormont and Mt. Lebanon beginning next month. Residents who live on the Dormont end have been complaining about the noise since the authority began running the fans in late December.

