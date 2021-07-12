Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cleveland Indians: 3 underperforming players from the first half

By Kyle Edmond
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 underperforming Cleveland Indians from the first half. The halfway point of the Major League Baseball season has come. The Cleveland Indians have been able to cross off well over 81 games from their schedule and now the All-Star festivities bring about a brief break for the club. While we’ve already talked about the players that exceeded expectations in the first half, what about the players that fell short?

awaybackgone.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

115K+
Followers
307K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#The Major League Baseball#The Cleveland Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians vs. Oakland Athletics: Live updates from Game 89

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Indians look to bounce back after Friday’s late-inning loss to Oakland when the two teams square off Saturday. Quantrill is making his first career start against the Athletics. Get live updates during the game below, including Cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and...
MLBallfans.co

Cleveland Indians: Franmil Reyes red-hot in return from injured list

Franmil Reyes red-hot in return from injured list for the Cleveland Indians. At the beginning of the season the Cleveland Indians had potentially two MVP-caliber players in their batting order with Jose Ramirez and Franmil Reyes. Both broke out of the gates with impressive stats and the comparison to the rest of the lineup made the duo seem otherworldly. Unfortunately, that was all derailed.
MLBallfans.co

Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez gets first taste of first base

HOUSTON — Just how much first base Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez has played is a little hazy. Perez said he played some third base in Puerto Rico, but never first base. Manager Terry Francona said Perez mentioned playing some first base at Florida Gateway College some 13 years ago.
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: 3 focal points for the second half of the season

3 focal points for the second half of the season for the Cleveland Indians. The Cleveland Indians are kicking off the second half of the season down, but not completely out, when it comes to the playoff race. After a brutal nine-game losing streak, there are rumblings of the team being sellers at the deadline rather than aggressive buyers, but there’s still half a month to go – and I’m not so sure the Cleveland Indians shouldn’t be buyers no matter what.
MLBbeavercountyradio.com

Cleveland’s Baseball Team Goes From Indians to Guardians

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians. CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change on Twitter, ending months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist. The choice of Guardians will undoubtedly be criticized by many of the club’s die-hard fans. The organization spent most of the past year whittling down a list of potential names that was at nearly 1,200 just over a month ago. But the process quickly accelerated.
MLBchatsports.com

3 players Cleveland Indians can realistically acquire at trade deadline

Potential Cleveland Indians trade target Adam Frazier #26 of the Pittsburgh Pirates (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images) 3 players the Cleveland Indians could realistically acquire at the trade deadline. The Cleveland Indians are in the interesting position of being able to shop at the trade deadline regardless of their postseason...
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: 3 Tribe prospects who could benefit from a Cleveland trade

3 Cleveland Indians prospects who could benefit from a Cleveland trade. For this list, we’re going off the MLB.com Top 30 prospect list for the Cleveland Indians. Obviously, trading a star player benefits the younger and/or minor league guys behind them. Roberto Perez on the trading block clearly would warrant a call up for Wilson Ramos. But if the point of selling at this week’s trade deadline is to give your talent opportunities to play, journeymen Triple-A stand outs shouldn’t be getting the call to the show.
MLBallfans.co

Cleveland Indians: 3 prospects to watch for in return packages at deadline

Cleveland Indians: Prospects from contenders to watch should Tribe sell. A little less than four days remain between now and Major League Baseball’s July 30 trade deadline, and the Cleveland Indians experienced more of their first half struggles coming out of the All-Star break. The Tribe had an excellent opportunity with three series against teams above them in the American League standings, but managed to go just 4-6 in those games, digging their grave even deeper.
MLBtonyspicks.com

St Louis Cardinals vs Cleveland Indians 7/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The St. Louis Cardinals will play Game 1 of their short 2-game series against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). The Cardinals are heading to this game looking to build on their 10-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds during their Sunday match-up. Johan Oviedo gave up 3 runs on 5 hits while striking out 6 over 4.1 innings of work in the winning effort and Ryan Helsley led the team to victory, improving to a 5-4 record on the year. St. Louis is 3rd at 50-50 in the National League Central Division.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

2 Teams Are Getting Mentioned The Most For Max Scherzer

The Washington Nationals don’t want to be sellers at the trade deadline, but with a multitude of injuries and a 7-game deficit in the NL East, they might not have much of a choice. Washington, the 2019 World Series champions, is rumored to be leaning toward a potential sell heading...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Takes Ownership In Another Sports Franchise

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is putting his $450 million contract to use this week. It was just announced that he’s a new member of the Sporting Kansas City ownership group. Mahomes is already a part owner of the Kansas City Royals. Now, he’s adding an MLS team to...
NBANBC Sports

Winners, lots of winners, from Pelicans, Grizzlies trade

The best trades should be win-win for both sides. It rarely works out that way, which is why we break down the winners and losers from trades. However, the first big pre-Draft trade came down Monday between the Grizzlies and the Pelicans, and there are a lot of winners and not really many losers. You could try to argue Eric Bledsoe is a loser, but he didn’t fit well in New Orleans and we don’t know where he’s ultimately going to end up — it’s not Memphis — so it’s too early to make that call. Plus, he’s still going to get paid a lot of money to play NBA basketball next season. That’s not losing in my book.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: 5 trade options to replace John Collins

Atlanta Hawks fans have been getting bombarded the past few weeks with rumors about John Collins who is set to be a restricted free agent. That continued on Tuesday when Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the market for Collins is expected to be robust, including teams like the Dallas Mavericks and division-rival Miami Heat.
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Surrounding Max Scherzer, Jose Ramirez, More

The Washington Nationals' latest losing run put them eight games back of first place in the National League East. And their position in the days prior to Friday's trade deadline will be monitored closely because of the potential availability of Max Scherzer. If the veteran is made available, he will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy