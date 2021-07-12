Cleveland Indians: 3 underperforming players from the first half
3 underperforming Cleveland Indians from the first half. The halfway point of the Major League Baseball season has come. The Cleveland Indians have been able to cross off well over 81 games from their schedule and now the All-Star festivities bring about a brief break for the club. While we’ve already talked about the players that exceeded expectations in the first half, what about the players that fell short?awaybackgone.com
Comments / 0